25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day. It’s Wednesday, which means that those who work a traditional five-day week will be more than halfway through by the end of the day, which is certainly cause for celebration.

We recommend a nice cup of tea – or whatever floats your boat – and a five-minute break to see what the funny people of Bluesky have been up to in the past week.

1.

REMEMBER If you encounter a goth in this hot weather DO NOT PICK THEM UP Instead, put a couple of drops of patchouli oil in a teaspoon of water and leave a Bauhaus album next to them, and they should recover pretty quickly — Dr Rubberduck, Esq (@brainmage.bsky.social) June 16, 2025 at 10:15 AM

2.

not everyone should go to therapy, some of you should work through your shit publicly without professional guidance for our amusement — Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) June 15, 2025 at 10:39 PM

3.

4.

5.

Paddington provided the money to get Jeremy Clarkson started in life, Home Alone stopped Rupert Murdoch going broke. Isn’t it time to end all children’s entertainment if this is where it leads us? — Richard Herring (@herring1967.bsky.social) June 16, 2025 at 9:19 AM

6.

I wish there were an app that lets me scan a product to see if a podcaster launched it, so I know not to buy it. — Stefan (@stefanthinks.bsky.social) June 17, 2025 at 11:39 AM

7.

8.

Fleetwood Mac: Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies. Me: Um, OK, if you insist.

The album was a GREAT idea. — (@unfitz.bsky.social) June 17, 2025 at 11:28 AM

9.

When I was young they kept innovating around tea bags.

Every ad was look, we've made them round. Look, we've made them a pyramid. Now they've just stopped. This isn't the future I was promised. — Christina Martin (@christinamartin.bsky.social) June 17, 2025 at 5:35 AM

10.

Nothing is louder than a suitcase being wheeled over cobbles. Nothing. Turbo prop fighter jets. The Who at The Valley. Stampeding elephants. The wheeled suitcase + uneven ground eclipses them all. — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri.biz) June 17, 2025 at 3:59 PM

11.

do u think the permits office has a mascot. do u think it's a frog. do u think its named permit the frog. — surrogate corpse (@consume.red) June 11, 2025 at 9:32 PM

12.