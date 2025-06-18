Weird World food

There’s something pretty cracked about this unappetising deep-fried egg recipe

Poke Staff. Updated June 18th, 2025

Over on TikTok, @superrecipess occasionally weaves some serious ragebait in amongst perfectly good – or super – recipes.

Here’s an example – of ragebait, that is.

@superrecipess After this recipe you will only want to eat sausages like this! #recipes #recipe #easyrecipes #sausage #superrecipes ♬ som original – Super Recipes

Back in 2024, they went massively viral with more than 22 million views of this bizarre egg dish. Watch and wonder.

@superrecipess Add the eggs to the boiling oil! Why didn’t they tell me this recipe #recipe #recipes #easyrecipes #eggs #superrecipes ♬ som original – Super Recipes

Here’s a taste of the thousands of comments.

My 1-month budget for cooking oil could never.
DogBasket

I will not be making this at home.
John Chase

Congratulations. You just wasted seven eggs.
ChefBoyarTree

As well as numerous stitches on TikTok, the video found its way onto Twitter, where it got a similar reception from @Bornakang.

Other tweeters weren’t exactly impressed, either – unless it was by the audacity.

Dan Rebellato summed up the situation.

Source superrecipess Image Screengrab