There’s something pretty cracked about this unappetising deep-fried egg recipe

Weird World food

Over on TikTok, @superrecipess occasionally weaves some serious ragebait in amongst perfectly good – or super – recipes.

Here’s an example – of ragebait, that is.

Back in 2024, they went massively viral with more than 22 million views of this bizarre egg dish. Watch and wonder.

Here’s a taste of the thousands of comments.

My 1-month budget for cooking oil could never.

DogBasket

I will not be making this at home.

John Chase

Congratulations. You just wasted seven eggs.

ChefBoyarTree

As well as numerous stitches on TikTok, the video found its way onto Twitter, where it got a similar reception from @Bornakang.

I ain’t never seen eggs cooked like this before pic.twitter.com/2hNpnHR9cA — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) June 11, 2023

Other tweeters weren’t exactly impressed, either – unless it was by the audacity.

1.

The heart attack that would kill my mother would not be from the cooking oil, but from the shock she'd get from seeing me use all that oil to fry egg 😭😂 https://t.co/3rBGO3HoYj — Big Madam (@nia_ngi) June 11, 2023

2.

I kept expecting it to start looking edible at some point https://t.co/xeC977razH — Max (@EPM106) June 11, 2023

3.

Deep fried eggs? She said: pic.twitter.com/tG981h2mDf — Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) June 11, 2023

4.

5.

When I clean my vacuum cleaner, the filter looks like that — JK Cho (@jungkwancho) June 11, 2023

6.

I feel like I need to take a shower to wash off the awful right now. https://t.co/GhKO0QUGlw — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) June 11, 2023

7.

Nobody gonna mention the fact that this lady said she just recently discovered pepper? — Tim Banks: Principal VibeOps Engineer (@elchefe) June 11, 2023

Dan Rebellato summed up the situation.

These US cooking clips are jokes aren't they? They're just making these obviously disgusting things in an obviously disgusting way for the clicks right? https://t.co/lDsU7klKQq — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) June 11, 2023

READ MORE

The recipe was pure rage bait – but the reaction was pure comedy

Source superrecipess Image Screengrab