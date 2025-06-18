Minds are blown by this moth’s next-level camouflage – Chris Packham explains

Entertainment tv

Unless you’re already a bit of an insect expert, this amazing clip from BBC’s Springwatch back in 2024 might blow your mind slightly. Presenter Chris Packham wowed co-presenter Hannah Stitfall with an introduction to the buff-tip moth.

If only they gave awards for camouflage. It’s obviously called a buff-tip moth because stick insect was already taken.

Here’s how TikTok reacted –

How many times do we walk past things like this, never knowing what we just missed?

Cupcakes and sarcasm

She thinks that’s amazing. Just wait till Chris reveals that he too is a moth.

Lance.Andrewes

It’s amazing how the piece of tree has adapted itself to look like a moth.

dkr555555

So funny how people still don’t believe evolution is real when we have things like this.

Olmid97

Holy moly! The way things find ways to survive! ♥️

Sally

Okay, but is it cake?

Christoffer Jeppesen

What’s more impressive is that some birds are still able to find and eat them, despite the amazing camouflage.

cgsin1

“Oh wait, I’ve put a stick in a dish and snapped a moth” 😁

MixedMyMedicine

Chris Packham isn’t just an expert on the natural world, he’s also a really good sport.

#iPlayer ♬ original sound – BBC @bbc What an amazing start to our second week of Springwatch 😍🐣🌱 Kicking off our Watch Out show at 1pm @hannahstitfall had Chris Packham on, and we have a brand new game…The Great Tit Tournament 🏟️🐦 Chris did very well…sort of. 😂 #Springwatch

yungjoemighty nailed it.

Chris Packham is a national treasure and must be protected at all costs.



