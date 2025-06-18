Trump dialled the crazy up a notch with his claim that he ‘doesn’t believe in telephones’ – a day after the launch of Trump Mobile

US googlesafe

Donald Trump is very bad at answering questions – ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ notwithstanding. Many politicians don’t answer the question being asked, but shoehorn in a planned statement. Trump is different.

When he’s asked a question, he often reacts as though the very act is a personal insult, and the response he gives can be a slur, a ‘fact’ created on the spot to fit what he thinks his base would like to hear, or this – a ridiculous claim, with an insult chucked in for good measure.

Q: What can you do in Washington that you couldn't do in Canada? TRUMP: Just be a little bit, ah, I think more well-versed. Not having to use telephones so much, because I don't believe in telephones, because people like you listen to them. pic.twitter.com/0fJdvXmMmf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2025

The paranoia is real, people.

His bizarre claim was all the more ill-thought-out, because it came less than 24 hours after his son, Eric, had announced the launch of Trump Mobile – the Trump Organization’s new phone service.

President Trump says he doesn't believe in telephones, literally the day after his family launched a phone brand called Trump Mobile pic.twitter.com/H1Qb7lwESD — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 17, 2025

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

He’s so embarrassing. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) June 17, 2025

2.

This should be put the ad for 'Trump phones' – a phone so sh*tty you won't want to use it.. — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 17, 2025

3.

Doesn’t believe in telephones; but spends all day tweeting. Sure buddy — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) June 17, 2025

4.

5.

Much like science, telephones don't care what you believe. https://t.co/YYTKpjho12 — Bellacissa (@thebellacissa) June 17, 2025

6.

The most paranoid president in American history. https://t.co/oQZTCtjzYs — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) June 17, 2025

7.

“Not having to use telephones so much, because I don't believe in telephones” he said just before he grabbed his telephone, logged into his website and posted something about the US owning the skies over Iran. — ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) June 17, 2025

8.

How does someone on 2025 "not believe in telephones"? This dude is fucked in the head. And they say Biden had brain issues. — Manna (@OhMyManna) June 17, 2025

9.

He really is just plain nuts. And not in a fun way. — John Gentile (@john_gentile) June 17, 2025

10.

I'm not sure saying you don't believe in the very technology that is your newest grift is the best sales pitch. https://t.co/ygs8DEitQk — CallItAsISeeIt (@CallItAsISeeIt7) June 17, 2025

11.

12.

NORMAL HUMAN: “I think it’s important to be there in person.” TRUMP: “I don’t believe in telephones.” https://t.co/0neSdLTbMQ — The Angry Czeck (@angryczeck) June 17, 2025

13.

Trump Mobile: Telephones for people who don’t believe in telephones. ™️ https://t.co/hEsw6mSMCX — MD (@mdamore4) June 17, 2025

14.

Trump was laughed at and humiliated on the world stage. He was looking for any excuse to bail. Other leaders stayed away from him, plus the senile Trump kept dropping papers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dSgkPagEdK — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) June 17, 2025

Of course, Trump may be quite justified in not trusting any phone calls organised by his own cabinet.

Well to be fair his Cabinet keeps adding them to Signal chats. https://t.co/GXQRjz3dSb — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 17, 2025

