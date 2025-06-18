US googlesafe

Trump dialled the crazy up a notch with his claim that he ‘doesn’t believe in telephones’ – a day after the launch of Trump Mobile

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 18th, 2025

Donald Trump is very bad at answering questions – ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ notwithstanding. Many politicians don’t answer the question being asked, but shoehorn in a planned statement. Trump is different.

When he’s asked a question, he often reacts as though the very act is a personal insult, and the response he gives can be a slur, a ‘fact’ created on the spot to fit what he thinks his base would like to hear, or this – a ridiculous claim, with an insult chucked in for good measure.

The paranoia is real, people.

His bizarre claim was all the more ill-thought-out, because it came less than 24 hours after his son, Eric, had announced the launch of Trump Mobile – the Trump Organization’s new phone service.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

Of course, Trump may be quite justified in not trusting any phone calls organised by his own cabinet.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Trump Mobile