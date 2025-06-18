Tucker Carlson just magnificently humiliated Ted Cruz and basically the entire internet was asking itself the same question

US ted cruz tucker carlson

We hesitate to suggest you watch Tucker Carlson for the pleasure of, you know, actually watching Tucker Carlson.

But in this case we’ll make an exception after the former face of Fox News magnificently humiliated Ted Cruz over his knowledge of Iran, which his hero Donald Trump may or may not go to war with any time soon.

Ted Cruz on Iran. Full interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hJNwAHAnxZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2025

And he wasn’t finished there …

Cruz: We are carrying out military strikes on Iran today Carlson: You said Israel was.. Cruz: With our help… I said ‘we’, Israel is leading but we’re supporting them Carlson: Well, you’re breaking news here because the US government denied last night that we were acting on… pic.twitter.com/XtqTz0lOAm — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2025

We’ve rounded up all of our favourite responses here and there was one question above all other which basically the whole of the internet was asking itself as a result.

And it was this one.

Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the fuck out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?

Asking for a friend.pic.twitter.com/iBtFgWv1br — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 18, 2025

Relatable!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It’s my feelings. Tucker is a big piece of shit. But it’s funny watching him make an even bigger piece of shit look like a big piece of shit — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) June 18, 2025

2.

Tucker has finally done the worst thing I can imagine—make me agree with him https://t.co/9uNaZcrVim — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 18, 2025

3.

A win is a win. The best thing about this is seeing the infighting along with the fact that a total clown like Carlson is 100X more informed that a sitting US Senator. — Krasnov’s Handler (@mikmokdeepstate) June 18, 2025

4.

ted cruz has done some pretty despicable things but making tucker carlson look like the voice of reason has to be the worst https://t.co/HczBN7R8aY — matt (@mattxiv) June 18, 2025

5.

Yes! It’s a battle in my brain. I need a glass of wine because I can’t believe I’m actually liking this Tucker. — Tess (@TheresaLuciano) June 18, 2025

6.

why is tucker carlson capable of conducting an adversarial interview about the dangers of american intervention in iran with ted cruz better than everyone else in legacy media? shame. https://t.co/VZQOZidIGw — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 18, 2025

7.

Absolutely.

Hating Tucker and still loving him wrecking Ted Cruz is called being emotionally complex…

or just having taste. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) June 18, 2025

To conclude …

When an unstoppable asshole meets an immovable asshole. https://t.co/iwJwSuZE9G — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 18, 2025

