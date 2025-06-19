Social Media Britain england maps

People really can’t agree on this map showing where the North of England begins

David Harris. Updated June 19th, 2025

There are many topics that English people just cannot agree on. Things like Brexit, for example, or the correct pronunciation of the word ‘scone’.

Another divisive subject guaranteed to generate entertaining disagreement is the geographical definition of where the North of England begins. It’s a can of worms that Twitter account No Context Brits has gleefully opened again with the following post.

Let’s wade straight into the debate…

We can’t see this causing any arguments at all.

Source No Context Brits Image No Context Brits, Wikimedia Commons