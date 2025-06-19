People really can’t agree on this map showing where the North of England begins

Social Media Britain england maps

There are many topics that English people just cannot agree on. Things like Brexit, for example, or the correct pronunciation of the word ‘scone’.

Another divisive subject guaranteed to generate entertaining disagreement is the geographical definition of where the North of England begins. It’s a can of worms that Twitter account No Context Brits has gleefully opened again with the following post.

Can we all agree on this? pic.twitter.com/a0BYMuBcUj — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 18, 2025

Let’s wade straight into the debate…

If the north-midlands border followed the borders of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire I'd agree — Thought Bat (@ThoughtBat) June 18, 2025

As a Black Country bloke I would say that this looks about right to me, but there needs to be another line… The East… Norfolk and Suffolk are a very peculiar thing indeed — Richard J. Shaw (@R_J_Shaw) June 18, 2025

needs a 'West country' — Turriga (@turriga1) June 18, 2025

Not sure about the Midlands / North line bisecting so many counties. Notts, Derbs, Lincs all Midlands in my book. — Debenhams Woodbridge-Brock (@Wessex_Gent) June 18, 2025

why not simplify it and just have Wessex and Danelaw. — Spencer Parkes (@Camlan11) June 18, 2025

North Yorkshire is the start of the north, Manchester and Liverpool are midlands even though they wouldn't agree — Not So Mad About Nodes (@madaboutnodes) June 18, 2025

The north starts at the point where it was historically hard to travel any further due to natural barriers: the Mersey and the ‘mosses’ (bogs) of South Lancs, the Peaks and Sherwood Forest, and the Trent, Humber and marshland of north Lincs. So, roughly right apart from Cheshire. https://t.co/n5RbdYWEd3 — Dan Jackson (@northumbriana) June 18, 2025

Not quite. In Anglo Saxon England and later, the North meant north of the Trent. You’ve divided Notts and Lincs in two. Reunite them by including all of both in the Midlands and I’m happy. https://t.co/Ws4UGYU0DV — Peter (@PeterHuntingto3) June 18, 2025

Anything above Watford is North. https://t.co/C16mPLfQj1 — Jordy (@jordygreaves) June 19, 2025

Incorrect. The north starts at Scotch Corner. Everyone knows this. https://t.co/aWexBuR7Qr — Andrew Newton (@aa7nvii) June 18, 2025

Norfolk is definitely not South! https://t.co/3xeW2nuDhJ — soniamaya81 (@soniamaya81) June 18, 2025

Wessex is the only South. pic.twitter.com/VkJpB1xoFo — Nasser (@ItNeedsReform) June 19, 2025

It’s roughly correct but there’s no such thing as the midlands. They’re all southern. — Daniel عبد الحكم (@Brutalist33) June 18, 2025

We can’t see this causing any arguments at all.

Anything north of Stonehenge is “NORTH”. — Duke of Alpha Centauri ️‍ #FBPE FCCT (@teacherinwinch) June 18, 2025

