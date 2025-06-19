Donald Trump’s put up his big flagpoles on the White House lawn and the reviews are in! 13 of the funniest and most totally on-point

US donald trump white house

Donald Trump is never less than pleased with himself, but he appeared excessively delighted with the two 80ft flagpoles he has erected on the White House lawn.

Trump: "Let's have a good — they call it a lifting. They also use another word but I'm not gonna use that word. It says with an E. Do you know what the word is? If I ever used it I would be run out of town. Alright. So enjoy it." pic.twitter.com/FrAtXVXG0I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

And here they are! Well, one of them.

And the reviews came pouring in. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and we reckon these people said it best.

1.

Good lord, it’s like the political equivalent of a lifted truck. Well, congrats on your emotional support flag. Let me know when y’all start giving a fuck about what that flag actually represents. https://t.co/HniXXbz4k9 — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) June 18, 2025

2.

Usually see these giant flags down south flying at car dealerships….guess it makes sense since the White House is a Tesla dealership pic.twitter.com/HPbR0AjnmO — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 18, 2025

3.

Compensating much. — Kay F*CK PUTIN (@katelykeanon) June 18, 2025

4.

Can’t get a decent photo of the White House anymore without a big pole in the middle. Yet another horrible design idea. So many better places on the grounds for it to go. This looks like — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) June 19, 2025

5.

The world is on fire and the idiot put puts his effort to a fucking flagpole. You MAGA are fucking lunatics — Walentine (@walentine) June 18, 2025

6.