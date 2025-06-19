Donald Trump’s put up his big flagpoles on the White House lawn and the reviews are in! 13 of the funniest and most totally on-point
Donald Trump is never less than pleased with himself, but he appeared excessively delighted with the two 80ft flagpoles he has erected on the White House lawn.
Trump: "Let's have a good — they call it a lifting. They also use another word but I'm not gonna use that word. It says with an E. Do you know what the word is? If I ever used it I would be run out of town. Alright. So enjoy it." pic.twitter.com/FrAtXVXG0I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025
And here they are! Well, one of them.
— The TRUMP PAGE (@MichaelDeLauzon) June 18, 2025
And the reviews came pouring in. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and we reckon these people said it best.
1.
Good lord, it’s like the political equivalent of a lifted truck.
Well, congrats on your emotional support flag. Let me know when y’all start giving a fuck about what that flag actually represents. https://t.co/HniXXbz4k9
— Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) June 18, 2025
2.
Usually see these giant flags down south flying at car dealerships….guess it makes sense since the White House is a Tesla dealership pic.twitter.com/HPbR0AjnmO
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 18, 2025
3.
Compensating much.
— Kay F*CK PUTIN (@katelykeanon) June 18, 2025
4.
Can’t get a decent photo of the White House anymore without a big pole in the middle. Yet another horrible design idea. So many better places on the grounds for it to go. This looks like
— Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) June 19, 2025
5.
The world is on fire and the idiot put puts his effort to a fucking flagpole.
You MAGA are fucking lunatics
— Walentine (@walentine) June 18, 2025
6.
Canada doesn’t have a flag that big. Oh well.
We do have free healthcare. https://t.co/G6qcFs8EMp
— Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) June 19, 2025