Have you been enjoying your noodles incorrectly? This brilliant sign explains why you might

Chinese food chain Xi’an Famous Foods started out as a stall in Flushing, New York, but now has 12 very popular restaurants across the city – and it gets amazing reviews.

This poster advising customers who want to take their food to go gives a big hint as to why it’s such a success.

I genuinely love everything about this sign. The messaging, the intent, the typography, the layout, the color choices. pic.twitter.com/B6K9wJJx7m — Eize Basa (@PonchoRebound) June 5, 2023

If they care that much about how you eat their food, imagine the care they must have put into cooking it.

Hell yeah. Seeing this sign would make me immediately trust this restaurant to make some damn good noodles. — Juche Couture (@JucheCouture) June 5, 2023

having made biang biang noodles, a lot: this is INCREDIBLY true and they are heroes for being this honest about it — The Savvy Millennial™ (@G__R__A__G) June 5, 2023

This is what profound commitment to craft looks like https://t.co/waI0RfxBP8 — Bryan Cheong (@bryancsk) June 5, 2023

I truly love working from home and I'm not sure I could go back to a daily commute at this point, but one of the things I do miss about working in Manhattan is the ability to walk 10 minutes from the Vox office and get lunch at Xi'an Famous Foods https://t.co/wkKgq0nXTd — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) June 5, 2023

we went here yesterday btw it was insane https://t.co/l2kUOLavSd pic.twitter.com/QwBhQ0ShSi — 【Joey Pagano Xrd REV2】- ⚔️ JRPG MOM (@minatums) June 6, 2023

This is a message written out of love for the food Would definitely convince me to try their noodles — Joshua Bailey (@JoshuaBailey184) June 5, 2023

I never thought that I might be enjoying my noodles incorrectly, but now I'm not so sure — The Dad (@thedad) June 5, 2023

I love Xi’an Famous Foods so much and I go there every time I’m in NYC. I live in Taiwan and I’m aware of no place in all of Taiwan that does that cuisine remotely as well as they do — Brendan AE (@AnimalExtender) June 5, 2023

this is the right level of noodle commitment https://t.co/4ALtiNnIb6 — Juliette McIntyre (@juliettemm) June 6, 2023

all I want to do is move to whatever city contains this restaurant, pitch a tent on their doorstep, and eat fresh noodles all day long. https://t.co/Yz2mDdjzzH — Rosamund Hodge ✨💀⚔️🦋 (@rosamundhodge) June 6, 2023

Xi’an CEO Jason Wang had more advice for enjoying their food properly.

Can’t argue with the expert.

