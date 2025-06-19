Entertainment next-level skills
This amazing Rubik’s cube record is a blink-and-you-miss-it marvel
Back in 2023, Californian speed cuber (because that’s a thing), Max Park, broke the world record for solving the 3×3 Rubik’s cube.
It only took him 3.13 seconds, so don’t blink.
Rubik's Cube 3×3 World Record (3.13) breaking 4.5 year old record of (3.47) #thecubicle #rubiks #spinmaster #thespeedcubers #netflix pic.twitter.com/iNDfwqCLT8
— Max Park (@maxfast23) June 12, 2023
How? Just how?
Here’s what tweeters had to say about it at the time.
1.
I love the purity of everyone else’s reactions. It’s a competition but they’re still thrilled for the guy https://t.co/7OyPFrayHb
— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 12, 2023
2.
Omg. 🤯🤯🤯🤯
Incredible. https://t.co/WdHAF5XjQe
— Meghna Chakrabarti (@MeghnaWBUR) June 13, 2023
3.
The best video on the Internet today. https://t.co/iI3dFpsSql
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) June 13, 2023
4.
MAX PARRRRRRRRRRK
(sorry, my kid's going through a Rubik's Cube phase and we just watched a documentary about this. Max Park fuckin' rules.) https://t.co/Th8VOTUYrE
— Sasha Brown (@DantonSix) June 14, 2023
5.
Mind-boggling! https://t.co/37xtyryPW5
— Austin Kleon (@austinkleon) June 12, 2023
6.
Whoa, it literally took me longer to write this tweet than it did for you to break a World Record. Congrats!
— T-Mobile (@TMobile) June 15, 2023
7.
This solve was soooo well executed!
— greengiant.eth (@NFTrevolution) June 12, 2023
Joco had a theory.
Oh this man sold his soul to the devil for this one https://t.co/qzoojre784
— Joco (@yourpaljoco) June 13, 2023
