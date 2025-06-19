We’re not sure Isabella Rossellini tried very hard to stop her sheep munching her picnic, but it’s still a funny watch

Celebrity actors

Over on Instagram, acting royalty Isabella Rossellini shared a life lesson. She wrote –

‘Trying to eat a salad in the presence of sheep is a bad idea’

And here’s why.

“Bad idea, I tried a picnic of a salad. But then my sheep came and ate my salad.”

Just between us, we think she sort of allowed that to happen. But who wouldn’t when the salad thief is so adorable?

The clip of her attempted picnic at Mama Farm in New York State went viral in 2023, picking up lots of comments like these.

Perhaps not a good idea- but an entertaining one, for sure!😂

Springfieldrealestatedarling

Now you eat your sheep. Lesson learned.

reneredzepinoma

I love how your cozy jacket matches the 🐑 sheep!

muffinchop

Those pesky salad-eating sheep.

bosquekat

One of those sheep tried to eat my scarf 😂

tanyatagag

Oh my goodness that is so funny!

treebaaake

Sheep are rude.

Happydog1960

But what a happy sheep he is😁

Nargolarefi

Of course, it could have been worse.

I once had a goat near Woodstock NY eat a photo of Marlon Brando out of my bag. A beautiful vintage original photo.

lolascarpitta

ipavon2005 made the almost inevitable comment.

It wasn’t a baaaad idea, just misunderstood

READ MORE

Nothing to see here – just Sam Neill doing yoga with his pig

Source Isabella Rossellini Image Screengrab