Life Ask Reddit dating relationships
‘What’s your oddly specific dealbreaker in a relationship?’ – 17 niche but understandable icks
When it comes to dating, everyone has their preferences for a romantic partner. But on the flipside, people also have a long list of dealbreakers too.
These can range from the reasonable to the obscure, depending on the person. So to get an insight into what’s making certain singletons tick, Slight-Ant-4158 decided to head over to r/AskReddit and pose this question to its discerning users:
‘What’s your oddly specific dealbreaker in a relationship?’
Here are the top, and most peculiar, replies…
1.
‘Can’t date someone who has the same name as my parents. Also I’ve got 4 Jennys in my family (my uncles share a type ig), so I’d try to avoid adding another.’
-icerobin99
2.
‘When they have no thoughts of their own and just parrot the things they hear. Also a lack of curiosity about the world in general.’
-StupidQu33n
3.
‘More like a test, but if we don’t travel well together. You find out a lot about a person when taking a trip. If you don’t mesh well on a vacation, they aren’t your person for the long haul.’
-DaintyBadass
4.
‘When I become the center of their universe. They need hobbies, friendships etc I can’t be their sole source of happiness, it’s too big a burden.’
-Hour-Temperature5356
5.
‘People who just love to be contrarian for no valid reason. Even if they agree with you they still want to “play devils advocate”. Fu*k off.’
-Grouchy_Newspaper186
6.
‘Not mine, but my fiancé’s, one of his dealbreakers is if the person can’t stand air conditioner or colder temperatures lol. He hates being hot’
-Helpful-Lunch-3456
7.
‘I was getting to know a man who seemed too good to be true (which he was). I added him on Steam after some time getting to know him and saw all the hentai games and loli shit. I could literally feel my interest in him vanish. I lost interest in him after that.’
-pinzinella
8.
‘Someone who counter signals constantly. I dated someone who would answer any question with the opposite of what they meant in a sarcastic voice. Like I clearly got they were joking but asking “hey you want a cookie?” and getting back “no why would I want a delicious treat!?” was… tiring.’
-Longjump_Ear6240
9.
‘If a partner does things to you that they would never tolerate being done to them. Even if it’s not a big deal to me, if it would be a big deal to them I still know it’s a person who allows themselves to treat you in a way they would never accept to be treated.’
-Delicious-Tea-6718