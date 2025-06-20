‘What’s your oddly specific dealbreaker in a relationship?’ – 17 niche but understandable icks

Life Ask Reddit dating relationships

When it comes to dating, everyone has their preferences for a romantic partner. But on the flipside, people also have a long list of dealbreakers too.

These can range from the reasonable to the obscure, depending on the person. So to get an insight into what’s making certain singletons tick, Slight-Ant-4158 decided to head over to r/AskReddit and pose this question to its discerning users:

‘What’s your oddly specific dealbreaker in a relationship?’

Here are the top, and most peculiar, replies…

1.

‘Can’t date someone who has the same name as my parents. Also I’ve got 4 Jennys in my family (my uncles share a type ig), so I’d try to avoid adding another.’

-icerobin99

2.

‘When they have no thoughts of their own and just parrot the things they hear. Also a lack of curiosity about the world in general.’

-StupidQu33n

3.

‘More like a test, but if we don’t travel well together. You find out a lot about a person when taking a trip. If you don’t mesh well on a vacation, they aren’t your person for the long haul.’

-DaintyBadass

4.

‘When I become the center of their universe. They need hobbies, friendships etc I can’t be their sole source of happiness, it’s too big a burden.’

-Hour-Temperature5356

5.

‘People who just love to be contrarian for no valid reason. Even if they agree with you they still want to “play devils advocate”. Fu*k off.’

-Grouchy_Newspaper186

6.

‘Not mine, but my fiancé’s, one of his dealbreakers is if the person can’t stand air conditioner or colder temperatures lol. He hates being hot’

-Helpful-Lunch-3456

7.

‘I was getting to know a man who seemed too good to be true (which he was). I added him on Steam after some time getting to know him and saw all the hentai games and loli shit. I could literally feel my interest in him vanish. I lost interest in him after that.’

-pinzinella

8.

‘Someone who counter signals constantly. I dated someone who would answer any question with the opposite of what they meant in a sarcastic voice. Like I clearly got they were joking but asking “hey you want a cookie?” and getting back “no why would I want a delicious treat!?” was… tiring.’

-Longjump_Ear6240

9.

‘If a partner does things to you that they would never tolerate being done to them. Even if it’s not a big deal to me, if it would be a big deal to them I still know it’s a person who allows themselves to treat you in a way they would never accept to be treated.’

-Delicious-Tea-6718