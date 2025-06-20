The White House suggested the sky was ‘saluting’ Trump and this A++ comeback was already good but the fury of these snowflake Magas took it to a whole new level

US comebacks Gavin newsom white house

Been a while since we’ve had a ‘comeback of the week’ and this one was simply unanimous.

It began when the White House account on Twitter suggested that somehow Mother Nature was kowtowing to Donald Trump or whichever of his administration were taking off in Marine One.

Marine One rises. The sky salutes. pic.twitter.com/lNZxJXaVOz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 19, 2025

The sky salutues? Yeah, right.

And there really was only one comeback in town, courtesy of California governor and Trump nemesis in chief, Gavin Newsom or, at least Governor Newsom’s press office.

Happy Pride https://t.co/6edoFSBY9F — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 19, 2025

Boom.

And the fury of these Magas made took it to a whole new level.

The rainbow belongs to God, not to your degenerate trash. — Urban_Tree✝️ (@Urban__Tree) June 20, 2025

It’s god’s rainbow not a month! — Orlando Palms (@orlandopalms) June 19, 2025

This is why more people hate your kind every day. — 4 Frens (@4_frenz) June 19, 2025

To Christians, rainbows hold significant meaning primarily rooted in the biblical narrative of Noah's Ark in Genesis 9:12-17. God placed a rainbow in the sky as a covenant sign, promising never again to destroy the earth with a flood. It symbolizes divine mercy, grace, and God’s… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) June 19, 2025

Equating nature to sex. Obviously not getting any. — Just Linda (@Altitude7500) June 19, 2025

So not God’s rainbow but it is Trump’s rainbow?

All this fuss about a big chopper. Snowflakes.

