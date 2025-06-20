US comebacks Gavin newsom white house

The White House suggested the sky was ‘saluting’ Trump and this A++ comeback was already good but the fury of these snowflake Magas took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated June 20th, 2025

Been a while since we’ve had a ‘comeback of the week’ and this one was simply unanimous.

It began when the White House account on Twitter suggested that somehow Mother Nature was kowtowing to Donald Trump or whichever of his administration were taking off in Marine One.

The sky salutues? Yeah, right.

And there really was only one comeback in town, courtesy of California governor and Trump nemesis in chief, Gavin Newsom or, at least Governor Newsom’s press office.

Boom.

And the fury of these Magas made took it to a whole new level.

So not God’s rainbow but it is Trump’s rainbow?

All this fuss about a big chopper. Snowflakes.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s decided Americans have too many holidays and used Juneteenth to say it – 13 damning and totally on-point comebacks

Source @GovPressOffice