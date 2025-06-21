People are really embracing the ‘I asked ChatGPT’, ‘I asked Grok’ meme – 18 funny favourites
Over on social media, people have discovered the ‘”I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok”‘ joke format, which takes a slight dig at people who immediately turn to AI to fill in their knowledge blanks, rather than – for example – leaning into Greek mythology.
"I asked chat gpt" "I asked grok"
bro I observed the flights of birds, consulted the sacred chickens and inspected the entrails of a sacrifice, we are not the same
— Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) June 12, 2025
Other arcane forms of wisdom-seeking are available, so we’ve rounded up a few of them.
1.
“I asked ChatGPT.”
“I asked Grok.”
I asked my 18k pages pdf of the collected works of Theodor W. Adorno.
We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/RfATxN4tOP
— wally b kleeposting (@kleeposting) June 14, 2025
2.
“I asked chatgpt”, “I asked grok”, well I asked the Mala enciklopedija PROSVETE, we are not the same. pic.twitter.com/kRNYnZZBfG
— Ognica Efimera (@ognicaefimera3) June 12, 2025
3.
“i asked chatgpt” “i asked grok” i asked my Green Lantern ring, we are not the same pic.twitter.com/nbjcvLdtUb
— Babs☆ (@JBirdCruz) June 12, 2025
4.
“i asked chatgpt” “i asked grok” i asked my space dad who talks to me in my ice crystal palace we are not the same pic.twitter.com/9QKjiTH0vr
— The House of El (@SuperHouseOfEl) June 12, 2025
5.
“I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok”
Brother, I asked Jeeves. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/kxalDQ0CdY
— Feral Heather (@FeralHeather) June 12, 2025
6.
“I asked chatgpt” “I asked grok” bro I asked a telepathic octopus that killed me for 37 seconds we are not the same pic.twitter.com/TA01siXYtn
— A (@virgosgroove37) June 11, 2025
7.
"i asked chatgpt" "i asked grok"
yeah, well, i asked hayakawa ken and he told me you're only second-best in japan. we are not the same. pic.twitter.com/afOTSh7utZ
— hayakawa sara (早川 サラ) (@sarasanjou) June 12, 2025
8.
People on here going “I asked ChatGPT”, “I asked Grok”, and so on.
Well I asked the magic conch shell. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/UGqFWANEiz
— Kestin Howard @ VIDCON 2025! (@KestinTheVoice) June 12, 2025
9.
“I asked chatgpt” “I asked grok” well I asked the flames, we are not the same. pic.twitter.com/4zLwZcCAq1
— westerosies (@westerosies) June 11, 2025