People are really embracing the ‘I asked ChatGPT’, ‘I asked Grok’ meme – 18 funny favourites

Twitter memes

Over on social media, people have discovered the ‘”I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok”‘ joke format, which takes a slight dig at people who immediately turn to AI to fill in their knowledge blanks, rather than – for example – leaning into Greek mythology.

bro I observed the flights of birds, consulted the sacred chickens and inspected the entrails of a sacrifice, we are not the same — Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) June 12, 2025

Other arcane forms of wisdom-seeking are available, so we’ve rounded up a few of them.

1.

“I asked ChatGPT.” “I asked Grok.” I asked my 18k pages pdf of the collected works of Theodor W. Adorno.

We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/RfATxN4tOP — wally b kleeposting (@kleeposting) June 14, 2025

2.

“I asked chatgpt”, “I asked grok”, well I asked the Mala enciklopedija PROSVETE, we are not the same. pic.twitter.com/kRNYnZZBfG — Ognica Efimera (@ognicaefimera3) June 12, 2025

3.

“i asked chatgpt” “i asked grok” i asked my Green Lantern ring, we are not the same pic.twitter.com/nbjcvLdtUb — Babs☆ (@JBirdCruz) June 12, 2025

4.

“i asked chatgpt” “i asked grok” i asked my space dad who talks to me in my ice crystal palace we are not the same pic.twitter.com/9QKjiTH0vr — The House of El (@SuperHouseOfEl) June 12, 2025

5.

“I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” Brother, I asked Jeeves. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/kxalDQ0CdY — Feral Heather (@FeralHeather) June 12, 2025

6.

“I asked chatgpt” “I asked grok” bro I asked a telepathic octopus that killed me for 37 seconds we are not the same pic.twitter.com/TA01siXYtn — A (@virgosgroove37) June 11, 2025

7.

"i asked chatgpt" "i asked grok"

yeah, well, i asked hayakawa ken and he told me you're only second-best in japan. we are not the same. pic.twitter.com/afOTSh7utZ — hayakawa sara (早川 サラ) (@sarasanjou) June 12, 2025

8.

People on here going “I asked ChatGPT”, “I asked Grok”, and so on. Well I asked the magic conch shell. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/UGqFWANEiz — Kestin Howard @ VIDCON 2025! (@KestinTheVoice) June 12, 2025

9.