US donald trump Iran JD Vance

JD Vance told Americans not to worry about WW3 because ‘we don’t have dumb presidents anymore’ – 17 most brutal and totally on-point comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2025

Donald Trump ran for president promising to keep the US out of foreign conflicts – it’s all about Making America Great Again, right? – and yet to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, he’s just launched its most significant military operation for a generation.

The bombing of three key Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday sent shockwaves around the world, which awaits to find out how Iran will react with Trump now wanging on about ‘regime change’ in Tehran.

It was only right that Americas, not least a large portion of Trump’s MAGA support, should be confused and more than a little concerned, so it was left to vicd president JD Vance to do his best to assure them that everything was going to be okay.

Why is everything going to be okay? Because, Vance explained, America doesn’t have dumb presidents anymore.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

