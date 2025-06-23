JD Vance told Americans not to worry about WW3 because ‘we don’t have dumb presidents anymore’ – 17 most brutal and totally on-point comebacks

US donald trump Iran JD Vance

Donald Trump ran for president promising to keep the US out of foreign conflicts – it’s all about Making America Great Again, right? – and yet to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, he’s just launched its most significant military operation for a generation.

The bombing of three key Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday sent shockwaves around the world, which awaits to find out how Iran will react with Trump now wanging on about ‘regime change’ in Tehran.

It was only right that Americas, not least a large portion of Trump’s MAGA support, should be confused and more than a little concerned, so it was left to vicd president JD Vance to do his best to assure them that everything was going to be okay.

Why is everything going to be okay? Because, Vance explained, America doesn’t have dumb presidents anymore.

Vance: I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents pic.twitter.com/zv1NfR580J — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2025

And here is exactly what people made of that.

I thought this was a tongue in cheek paraphrase but no this is what he says https://t.co/WGxqQWi6ef — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) June 22, 2025

“I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of wars in the Middle East. I understand the concern. But the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents.” – JD Vance Lol good luck selling that. pic.twitter.com/b1zmIWEYsv — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 22, 2025

This is insane behavior from a vice president. This administration has lost all amount of decency. — bleezy (@bleezy_eth) June 22, 2025

This is one the dumbest arguments I have heard any top US official make. Embarrassing. https://t.co/SpfGENevvG — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 23, 2025

This is laughable on so many levels https://t.co/jnK4nO4SDo — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 22, 2025

JD Vance is one of the dumbest people in power right now. I don’t he should be talking about stupidity when he’s right there — Landon Best (@Best4Liberty) June 22, 2025

I didn’t think this was real until I saw the clip https://t.co/eSDfEFTwa3 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 22, 2025

Huh? We have the dumbest motherfucker on the planet as our current president. — Fookin Chookay ️️‍ (@slayergoddess69) June 22, 2025

