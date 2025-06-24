Politics david lammy Reform UK Sarah pochin

David Lammy’s no-nonsense Commons takedown of Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin was simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2025

To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK’s newest MP spotted a link between the US attack on Iran and the UK’s deal to cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius last month.

Specifically, Sarah Pochin said the deal had forced America’s bombers to refuel three times in the air rather than landing on the joint UK-US military base of Diego Garcia located on the British island in the central Indian Ocean.

And foreign secretary David Lammy really wasn’t messing around with his response.

Mega blooming oof.

