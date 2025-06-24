David Lammy’s no-nonsense Commons takedown of Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin was simply brutal

Politics david lammy Reform UK Sarah pochin

To the House of Commons now, where Reform UK’s newest MP spotted a link between the US attack on Iran and the UK’s deal to cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius last month.

Specifically, Sarah Pochin said the deal had forced America’s bombers to refuel three times in the air rather than landing on the joint UK-US military base of Diego Garcia located on the British island in the central Indian Ocean.

And foreign secretary David Lammy really wasn’t messing around with his response.

David Lammy tells Reform MP Sarah Pochin to "get off social media, and… get some help…" "She's swallowing conspiracy theories that should not be repeated in this house." pic.twitter.com/3D0HcWyyLh — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 23, 2025

Mega blooming oof.

What an absolute prize pillock. Can we not introduce some sort of law which bans those morons from Reform from asking stupid questions? Embarrassing. — Sausage (@SausageSpice) June 23, 2025

Good response. Reform should be treated with the contempt they deserve. — Iain4Europe #FBPE (@iain4europe) June 23, 2025

Fair advice https://t.co/9UAqOjsZDW — Dan Kaszeta, FRHistS, Legal Juggernaut (@DanKaszeta) June 23, 2025

Well done, David Lammy — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) June 23, 2025

My God. She continually embarrasses herself. — Bzp (@b_z_p1) June 23, 2025

Exactly and the HoC agreed https://t.co/ZGd1yF4pjT — ABerry (@LabourBerry) June 23, 2025

I’m convinced these reform MP’s are a parody. Some questions don’t deserve a proper answer https://t.co/yq2Mo0ws9V — Ryan (@RyanECFC) June 24, 2025

Reform. Just peddling conspiracy theories https://t.co/d464Dwyf97 — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) June 23, 2025

Watching Sarah Pochin get schooled by Lammy was fucking delicious. — Indubitable AJ ‍⬛ (@andjamwar) June 24, 2025

Source @AdamBienkov