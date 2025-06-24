US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump came up with the phrase ‘peace through strength’ and was brutally schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2025

As we may have mentioned before, such has been Karoline Leavitt’s track record as White House press secretary in Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, it’s almost enough to have you pining for the (relatively innocent) days of Sean Spicer.

Remember him?

And we return to Leavitt after the White House mouthpiece – midway through wanging on about Trump’s attack on Iran – suggested that it was the US president himself who came up with the phrase, ‘peace through strength’.

And – hard to believe we know – but Leavitt didn’t get this quite right. And when we say quite right, we mean entirely, utterly, 100% incorrect.

This person didn’t get it quite right either.

Because, well, this. Very much this.

What’s 2,000 years between friends, right? Here’s what the Political Dictionary has to say.

‘The phrase peace through strength is attributed to the policies of Roman Emperor Hadrian, who ruled from 117 to 138.

‘Hadrian strengthened the empire’s frontier security with walls in modern-day England, Switzerland, and Germany.

‘The emperor also encouraged the use of non-residents as defense forces to bolster existing troops. Elizabeth Speller’s Following Hadrian included the passage: “His agenda was clear: peace through strength, or failing that, peace through threat.”

Nailed it.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

READ MORE

JD Vance told Americans not to worry about WW3 because ‘we don’t have dumb presidents anymore’ – 17 most brutal and totally on-point comebacks

Source @atrupar