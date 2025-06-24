Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump came up with the phrase ‘peace through strength’ and was brutally schooled into next year

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

As we may have mentioned before, such has been Karoline Leavitt’s track record as White House press secretary in Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, it’s almost enough to have you pining for the (relatively innocent) days of Sean Spicer.

Remember him?

And we return to Leavitt after the White House mouthpiece – midway through wanging on about Trump’s attack on Iran – suggested that it was the US president himself who came up with the phrase, ‘peace through strength’.

Leavitt: “Nobody knows what it means to accomplish peace through strength better than President Trump. He is the one who came up with that motto and that foreign policy doctrine.” pic.twitter.com/aBGjW0aa28 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2025

And – hard to believe we know – but Leavitt didn’t get this quite right. And when we say quite right, we mean entirely, utterly, 100% incorrect.

This person didn’t get it quite right either.

I mean she can’t really think that, right? It was very famously a Ronald Reagan slogan. https://t.co/z3XwDDCvmM — Ben Yelin (@byelin) June 23, 2025

Because, well, this. Very much this.

Actually @PressSec — it was Roman Emperor Hadrian who came up with “peace through strength.”

Not Donald Trump. https://t.co/IN3GY7yan3 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 23, 2025

What’s 2,000 years between friends, right? Here’s what the Political Dictionary has to say.

‘The phrase peace through strength is attributed to the policies of Roman Emperor Hadrian, who ruled from 117 to 138. ‘Hadrian strengthened the empire’s frontier security with walls in modern-day England, Switzerland, and Germany. ‘The emperor also encouraged the use of non-residents as defense forces to bolster existing troops. Elizabeth Speller’s Following Hadrian included the passage: “His agenda was clear: peace through strength, or failing that, peace through threat.”

Nailed it.

Wow, I guess the Roman Emporor Hadrian was on to something, when he stole “Peace through strength” (Pax per virtutem) from Trump in the year 117. — Kimberly ️ ⛰️ (@KimberlySuth) June 23, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

This woman is as historically ignorant as her boss. Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/7a4it6CBgb — Melvin E. Edwards (@edwards21228) June 23, 2025

2.

Yes, Trump invented everything. Peace through strength, the wheel, electricity, and let’s not forget – the Bible. All of it. Truly a time-traveling genius.️ — JoSatirico (@JOP_1985) June 23, 2025

3.

I’m sick and tired of a lot with this admin about many things, but one of the most annoying ones is the constant attempt to rip off others slogans and ideas and gaslight Americans that everything is Trump’s creation. His need to constantly feed his ego about everything is his… https://t.co/rYpn6JAHnu — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) June 23, 2025

4.

Give her a break. She didn’t get where she is by being well educated — Monkey (@apeflingape) June 23, 2025

5.

The historical knowledge of the senior members of Trump admin dates goes back to 2016. https://t.co/gczW2SoS0n — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 23, 2025

6.

You can’t possibly be this dumb in life? https://t.co/MHoTZXzeUk — Travis Yost (@travisyost) June 23, 2025

7.

