People shared things we pretend are fun but are secretly hell and it’s fair to say a theme emerged – 17 living nightmares

Grinning and bearing your way through unpleasant experiences is an unfortunate fact of life. But are we all pretending to enjoy awful activities too?

Apparently so, if the answers to a recent question submitted by No_Revolution_4072 are anything to go by. Over on r/AskReddit, they tasked fellow users to share the activities that aren’t as fun as people make out by asking:

‘What’s something people pretend is fun but is secretly hell?’

If we’re being honest, it’s hard to disagree with these top answers…

1.

‘Group vacations with more than 4 people. It starts as “fun with friends” and ends with passive aggression, drama, and one person crying in a bathroom’

-elizfans_•

2.

‘Networking events.’

-MangoSalsa89

3.

‘Organizing and throwing children’s birthday parties.’

-TranquilityTrek

4.

‘Festivals, like art festivals, food festivals etc. They used to be kinda fun, people watching, eating, looking at things. Not any more; they charge a fortune to get in, another fortune for anything you buy, there’s never any place to sit and they’re overcrowded.’

-Maleficent_Scale_296

5.

“Hot temperatures, I think I have started to notice a change where the newscasters are starting to say be careful and not just ‘oh isn’t it great that it’s so nice and hot people will die today!’

-canadas

6.

‘It’s clearly not hell for normies, but when I see videos of people crowded in a club, with music blaring, screaming at each other over the music, I think this would be my hell.’

-artexmann

7.

‘Disneyland. Maybe it’s because I’ve been so often growing up, but there’s just too many people and too many lines. The fun of the rides feels too short for the wait. Plus it’s a fortune now.’

-Mediocre-Proposal686

8.

‘I’ve never been asked to be one, but it seems like being a bridesmaid is actually miserable.’

-teacherttc

9.

‘I’m of the opinion the majority of people in most nightclubs aren’t having a good time.’

-Wolf_Cola_91