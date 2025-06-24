Politics apprentice Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick did an excruciating Apprentice double act with Thomas Skinner and got all the responses he deserved – BOSH!

Poke Reporter. Updated June 24th, 2025

We can only put it down to good fortune that we haven’t come across Thomas Skinner before, the former Apprentice contestant who likes big breakfasts, Donald Trump and saying ‘Bosh!’ a lot, although not necessarily in that order.

He’s also a big fan of the once (and future) Conservative Party leadership wannabe, Robert Jenrick, by the looks of it.

We know this because they just did a video together about tool theft and, well, see if you can make it to the end of this (it’s worth it, honest).

And these 13 people surely said it best.

Here’s what Skinner has previously said about that.

“Yes I did get arrested when I was younger, in fact I get arrested several times. And been charged and paid the price for my convictions. I wrote a book about it … I never had any money or had anything given to me on a plate, yet I turned my life around. I go around schools/colleges/universities telling my story hoping I can inspire others.”

