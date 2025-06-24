Robert Jenrick did an excruciating Apprentice double act with Thomas Skinner and got all the responses he deserved – BOSH!

Politics apprentice Robert jenrick

We can only put it down to good fortune that we haven’t come across Thomas Skinner before, the former Apprentice contestant who likes big breakfasts, Donald Trump and saying ‘Bosh!’ a lot, although not necessarily in that order.

He’s also a big fan of the once (and future) Conservative Party leadership wannabe, Robert Jenrick, by the looks of it.

We know this because they just did a video together about tool theft and, well, see if you can make it to the end of this (it’s worth it, honest).

And these 13 people surely said it best.

Guess which mug was in government for 14 years and cut police force by over 10,000? Go on have a guess — Al-Tamimi (@Palestine_River) June 23, 2025

Did someone try and nick you both? https://t.co/IeMnBKxHKm — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) June 24, 2025

Two fucking idiots talking shite. https://t.co/jk5jSqOvVy — Jake (@ToryWipeout) June 23, 2025

Never seen someone hold a pint like a sippy cup before https://t.co/yYBv7A2Nwx pic.twitter.com/KykP2qGWOU — Charlie Herbert (@CharlieHerb9) June 24, 2025

Tools famously never stolen during 14 years of Tory rule. — Louise (@CharlotDearling) June 23, 2025

How long you been holding that pint for? Looks a couple hours old that — Snoopy Hughes (@BennHughes1984) June 23, 2025

Fucking hell you’re an embarrassment. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) June 23, 2025

They left the two biggest tools behind. — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) June 24, 2025

But most of all (and apologies for the NSFW) …

What cunt holds a beerglass with both hands — Owen Lynch (@LynchO_LDN) June 23, 2025

And this, obviously.

Here’s what Skinner has previously said about that.

“Yes I did get arrested when I was younger, in fact I get arrested several times. And been charged and paid the price for my convictions. I wrote a book about it … I never had any money or had anything given to me on a plate, yet I turned my life around. I go around schools/colleges/universities telling my story hoping I can inspire others.”

