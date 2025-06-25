Entertainment kids passive-aggressive tv

This kids TV show got cancelled so they made this magnificently passive aggressive video in response and it’s a heartbreaking work of genius

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2025

We hadn’t come across Tiny Chef before and – let’s face it – you probably haven’t either.

Turns out it’s an award-winning children’s TV show boasting a top-notch cast of voice actors including RuPaul, Rebel Wilson and Alan Cumming.

The reason we mention it is because it’s just been cancelled by Nickelodeon. Actually, the real reason we mention it is because the makers responded by doing this, an epically passive aggressive video which – it is no exaggeration to say – is a heartbreaking work of genius.

We’re in bits. And so were all these people.

