This kids TV show got cancelled so they made this magnificently passive aggressive video in response and it’s a heartbreaking work of genius

We hadn’t come across Tiny Chef before and – let’s face it – you probably haven’t either.

Turns out it’s an award-winning children’s TV show boasting a top-notch cast of voice actors including RuPaul, Rebel Wilson and Alan Cumming.

The reason we mention it is because it’s just been cancelled by Nickelodeon. Actually, the real reason we mention it is because the makers responded by doing this, an epically passive aggressive video which – it is no exaggeration to say – is a heartbreaking work of genius.

Tiny Chef announces his show has been cancelled at Nickelodeon after 2 seasons and 41 episodes. pic.twitter.com/jJM2m9iCwh — ToonHive (@ToonHive) June 24, 2025

We’re in bits. And so were all these people.

I have no idea who this character is but animating it’s emotional breakdown is a diabolical way to guilt the producers I support it https://t.co/avCPMFf7Hg — Dan, Accomplished Artificer (@SweetestRads) June 24, 2025

we need to talk about how this might be one of The craziest ways that a show staff announces that their show has been cancelled — Minty️‍ (@limooosin) June 24, 2025

As someone who has never seen a second of this show until this video, I am heartbroken and would run through a wall for Tiny Chef — Gregory Bearden (@greglostabet) June 25, 2025

Never seen this show but the style & animation has so much heart, damn — Leo (@leolunelove) June 24, 2025

Why am I getting emotional — Arkvoodle (@Arkvoodle55) June 24, 2025

