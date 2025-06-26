It’s summer holiday season! Time to dig out those suitcases and get packing, but what type of packer are you?

Exclusive holidays

It’s that time of year again. Summer holiday season. That eagerly anticipated time when many will be jetting off for a much needed break from the trials and tribulations of every day life.

But before that can happen, the luggage needs to be organised. The suitcases will be dug out from behind the boxes of Christmas decorations in the loft and brought down ready to be packed. When it comes to the actual packing process though, there seems to be certain categories that people fall into. Which one are you?

1. The Over Packer

Packs everything they need and also a lot of stuff they absolutely won’t need but want to bring ‘just in case’ (no pun intended).

They’ll happily sit on their case in order to be able to get it to close and pay extra if it’s over the weight limit if it means they can bring 12 pairs of shoes and a ski jacket for a week long beach holiday.

2. The Minimalist Packer

They’ve honed these skills over the years and now have their packing down to a fine art. They probably don’t even use a suitcase, just a backpack they can take on the plane to avoid checking in any luggage.

Everything in their bag is travel sized. It’s pretty impressive, even if they do have to wash their socks in the sink every night as they only brought the one pair with them.

3. The Super Organised Packer

They started writing lists about what they needed to pack the minute the holiday was booked. They plan every outfit and what they may need for every scenario, but within reason so they don’t overpack.

There’s colour coordination. They use travel cubes that can be moved directly from the case to the drawers of the holiday destination. Everything is labelled and in its own little bag, which is especially handy when hunting out paracetamol the morning after a few too many cocktails.

4. The Extra Efficient Packer

Every inch of space in their case is accounted for. They know all the hacks. Clothes are rolled, underwear is shoved inside shoes and compression cubes are their best friends.

They’ll be the one at the airport wearing multiple layers and their heaviest shoes so that their case isn’t too heavy.

5. The Half Arsed Packer

Usually leaves their packing until the very last minute and then randomly drags stuff out of their wardrobe and drawers and throws it in the case. They buy their toiletries at the airport and spend the first day of their holiday trying to find somewhere to purchase a phone charger.

You’ll see them at dinner wearing a nice shirt and a pair of swimming trunks as they forgot to pack any shorts or trousers.

No matter what type of packer you are though, we think that the majority of us will agree that packing at least triple the amount of underwear we think we’ll need is essential, in case we accidentally crap ourselves several times a day.





