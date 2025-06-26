Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch accused Keir Starmer of avoiding PMQs and his A++ comeback was so brutal even Tories took his side

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2025

Sir Keir Starmer was back in the House of Commons today after his trip to Canada for the G7 summit and the historic Nato meeting in the Netherlands this week.

It meant he’s missed the last two PMQs and it was this – rather than the safety and security of the western world – that was on the mind of Conservative Party leader (at the time of writing) Kemi Badenoch who opened up by saying this.

And we’re bet Starmer was glad she did – in a way – because it was the parliamentary equivalent of a giant open goal into which he summarily hoofed the entire Tory party.

Mega oof.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

Indeed, so much so that this Conservative MP came out in support of the prime minister.

Perhaps Badenoch got the idea for her line of attack from her Conservative colleague Esther McVey, who was wanging on about something similar earlier today.

In which case, it’s even worse than we thought.

