Somebody tried to eat ‘the hottest curry in London’ and it went as well as you’d expect – 15 eye-watering responses

Videos curry food

We’re quite partial to a spicy curry, but there comes a point around the ‘vindaloo’ level where the pain starts to become a little too intense for our delicate constitution.

Which is why we wouldn’t even consider eating ‘the hottest curry in London’, served by Bengal Village curry house in Brick Lane, especially after watching the following video posted on Twitter by UB1UB2 which shows the aftermath of an attempt to eat the dish which comes with the following disclaimer – ‘This challenging dish will blow your head off. We take no responsibility for any after effect’.

He can’t say he wasn’t warned.

London’s hottest curry makes a man leave the restaurant and think about what he just ate @Bengal_Village pic.twitter.com/SvNWtZOOUq — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 19, 2025

We’re pretty sure that he didn’t leave a clean plate. The comments were pretty spicy, too.

1.

If my waiter brings my food out while wearing a gas mask I am leaving. — nobody_owens (@nobodyowens47) June 20, 2025

2.

“He needs some milk!” — Ardit Gjonaj (@realardit) June 20, 2025

3.

I want it bad now. Bad. — TheRionsEye (@therionseye) June 20, 2025

4.

This happened to me and I spent 2hrs in an Odeon toilet, thinking about the decisions that led me there while shitting twice my body weight. — @rickymakesbadvideos (@rickymakescrap) June 19, 2025

5.

This is literally how Americans react to sriracha — iSO (@isoLectik) June 20, 2025

6.

My uncle is Mexican he would eat this no problem while biting a jalapeño for “texture” — I call women whores (@thecalitribune) June 19, 2025

7.