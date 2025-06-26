Videos curry food

Somebody tried to eat ‘the hottest curry in London’ and it went as well as you’d expect – 15 eye-watering responses

David Harris. Updated June 26th, 2025

We’re quite partial to a spicy curry, but there comes a point around the ‘vindaloo’ level where the pain starts to become a little too intense for our delicate constitution.

Which is why we wouldn’t even consider eating ‘the hottest curry in London’, served by Bengal Village curry house in Brick Lane, especially after watching the following video posted on Twitter by UB1UB2 which shows the aftermath of an attempt to eat the dish which comes with the following disclaimer – ‘This challenging dish will blow your head off. We take no responsibility for any after effect’.

He can’t say he wasn’t warned.

We’re pretty sure that he didn’t leave a clean plate. The comments were pretty spicy, too.

