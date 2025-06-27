Karoline Leavitt took aim at ‘totalitarian regimes’ desperately trying to save face and global supplies of irony plunged to critical lows

US Karoline Leavitt white house

To the White House now, where Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt was doing her bit to rubbish any suggestion that – shock horror! – America’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites might not have been as comprehensive as previously advertised.

Leavitt in particular took aim at ‘totalitarian regimes’ desperately trying to save face after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a robust video response to the US attack.

Leavitt without a trace of irony: “When you have a totalitarian regime, you have to save face. I think any common sense, open-minded person knows the truth about the precision strikes on Saturday night. They were wildly successful.” pic.twitter.com/JfeywPggBH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2025

And worldwide supplies of irony just plunged to record lows. These people surely said it best.

1.

UMMMMMMMMM Lack of self awareness 11 out of 10 https://t.co/lpx8Pij7Au — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 26, 2025

2.

Comedy gold https://t.co/UPAbLoA6vs — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 26, 2025

3.

Lol did she just tell on herself and the regime she works in? — Booch (@Booch222) June 26, 2025

4.

This is hilarious https://t.co/8pDp0EmNr0 — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) June 26, 2025

5.

Leavitt is like a used car salesman hopped up on energy drinks. She is giving the “hard sell” on the strikes. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) June 26, 2025

6.

Which regime is she talking about? — lobachevsky (@vladlobachevsk2) June 26, 2025

7.

The irony is so thick you can cut it with a knife. She’s just playing her role. After all, this is only the opening act of a fledgling dictatorship. — Thomas St James (@Thomasstjames3) June 26, 2025

8.

Wow I mean Orwell would be impressed… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 26, 2025

9.

To conclude …

“When you have a totalitarian regime” – Levitt pic.twitter.com/tpQGnLGVVh — Colin Gubbins (@RitleySammich) June 26, 2025

