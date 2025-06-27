US Karoline Leavitt white house

Karoline Leavitt took aim at ‘totalitarian regimes’ desperately trying to save face and global supplies of irony plunged to critical lows

John Plunkett. Updated June 27th, 2025

To the White House now, where Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt was doing her bit to rubbish any suggestion that – shock horror! – America’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites might not have been as comprehensive as previously advertised.

Leavitt in particular took aim at ‘totalitarian regimes’ desperately trying to save face after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a robust video response to the US attack.

And worldwide supplies of irony just plunged to record lows. These people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump had European journalists rolling in the aisles (and not in a good way) and these 9 responses nailed it best

Source @atrupar