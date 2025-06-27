People have been suggesting their ideas for the ‘tech that has reached its final form’ – 23 designs that will surely never be bettered

Life design tech

Technology is advancing at an unprecedented and terrifying rate. Yes, we’re sure that every generation since the invention of the wheel has been saying similar, but this time it’s true!

So in a world of advanced AI, driverless cars and attack drones, it’s reassuring when we see tech that has already peaked and ‘reached its final form’.

Using the examples of a Bic pen, a safety pin and a kirby grip (or hair grip), Twitter user Thinkwert asked their followers for more examples of technology for which evolution has essentially stopped.

It’s intriguing stuff.

What other tech has reached its final form? pic.twitter.com/tlQ7eUnina — Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) June 24, 2025

Guitars have two final forms pic.twitter.com/owKRdzZ38h — Dan (@DanToTheRescu) June 25, 2025

toothpaste squeeze tubes. virtually unchanged since 1896. pic.twitter.com/0nhG7JQPUm — dweeb (@dorkweeb) June 25, 2025

Another BIC product belongs on this list pic.twitter.com/Zb2ZwCJ8cP — Ojisan Kaichou (@OjisanKaichou) June 25, 2025

