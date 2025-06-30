US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump has been sharing his knowledge of uranium and it’s simply spectacular – 13 nuclear-powered takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2025

We still don’t know – and may never know – precisely how successful Donald Trump’s much trumpeted air strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites actually were, with estimates ranging from ‘not very much’ to ‘total obliteration’.

Probably somewhere in between, right?

But if anyone knows about the complicated nuances of uranium enrichment and the path towards a fully functioning nuclear weapon then it’s surely Trump right?

Of course not! Because have a listen to this, it’s simply spectacular.

And these responses surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2