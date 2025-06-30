Donald Trump has been sharing his knowledge of uranium and it’s simply spectacular – 13 nuclear-powered takedowns

US donald trump Iran

We still don’t know – and may never know – precisely how successful Donald Trump’s much trumpeted air strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites actually were, with estimates ranging from ‘not very much’ to ‘total obliteration’.

Probably somewhere in between, right?

But if anyone knows about the complicated nuances of uranium enrichment and the path towards a fully functioning nuclear weapon then it’s surely Trump right?

Of course not! Because have a listen to this, it’s simply spectacular.

Trump: “Enrichment doesn’t mean, like, air conditioning, and it doesn’t mean to jack up your car. Enrichment is a bad word.” pic.twitter.com/8jNCt1rKwM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2025

And these responses surely said it best.

1.

I’m sorry, WHAT? Trump just said: “Enrichment doesn’t mean, like, air conditioning… and it doesn’t mean to jack up your car. Enrichment is a bad word.” This man had the nuclear codes and he’s out here acting like “enrichment” is a shop class assignment instead of what Iran’s… pic.twitter.com/usCDnjZbSo — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 29, 2025

2.

The man is an absolute fucking moron. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) June 29, 2025

3.

What the literal fuck is he talking about? https://t.co/PwYey7KDrq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 29, 2025

4.

Every day Trump gives us multiple reasons to question his cognitive capabilities and mental acuity. Can he even do the job of the president? He is just a confused old man, living in a fantasy detached from reality. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) June 29, 2025

5.

“Enrichment” is not a bad word to Donald Trump. Personal enrichment, that is. “America’s 47th president has more than doubled his estimated fortune, from $2.3 billion to $5.1 billion,” according to Dan Alexander, Forbes, May 31 2025. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) June 29, 2025

6.