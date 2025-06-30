Get your dabbers out for Trump bingo, as he claims he’ll reveal TikTok’s buyer in two weeks – 16 eye rolls

US donald trump

During his first term as President of the USA, Donald Trump was gunning hard for the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, and tried to ban it in the US. After much legal to-ing and fro-ing, the platform’s owner, ByteDance, agreed to sell its American assets to avoid going offline in the country.

While campaigning for the 2024 election, Donald Trump switched positions, vowing to save TikTok – which he credited with winning him the support of younger voters – and as deadline after deadline for the sale came and went, he extended their grace period for finding a Trump-approved buyer.

Trump has extended the TikTok ban deadline for another 75 days. He may as well cancel it for good: ByteDance it not selling. pic.twitter.com/fDT9B2ExmH — Andy Boreham 安柏然 (@AndyBxxx) April 5, 2025

During an interview with Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo, Trump addressed the issue, making a claim that will have had Trump Bingo players reaching for their dabbers.

Trump: We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way. Bartiromo:: Who's the buyer. Trump: I'll tell you in about two weeks. pic.twitter.com/CvQqRA8Yj0 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2025

After being thoroughly mocked for saying he’d decide on his response to Iran in two weeks – the latest in a very long line of similar claims – we’re surprised he hasn’t shelved that particular deflection technique.

Once again, Twitter used its ‘Sure, Jan’ voice.

1.

2.

3.

4.

He can’t count past 14 days. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) June 29, 2025

5.

6.

7.

Hopefully it drops with infrastructure week. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 29, 2025

8.