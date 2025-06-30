Politics Robert jenrick Tories

Robert Jenrick tried to blame London’s high rental costs on immigration, and was comprehensively owned

David Harris. Updated June 30th, 2025

Robert Jenrick, the Tory shadow Lord Chancellor, fresh from confronting fare dodgers, has now turned his attention to highlighting how the rent crisis in London is caused by, you guessed it, immigration.

In a video posted to his followers on Twitter he claimed that Londoners are paying an extra £216 per month in rent because of immigrants. No doubt it’ll all go down well with the Reform voters that the Tories are hoping to win back, but could there be other reasons for the price hikes that Dodgy Bob wasn’t disclosing?

Let’s have a look…

Luckily there were plenty of people around to point out that that’s not the full story. We wonder why Jenrick was withholding some key information?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2