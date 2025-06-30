Robert Jenrick tried to blame London’s high rental costs on immigration, and was comprehensively owned

Politics Robert jenrick Tories

Robert Jenrick, the Tory shadow Lord Chancellor, fresh from confronting fare dodgers, has now turned his attention to highlighting how the rent crisis in London is caused by, you guessed it, immigration.

In a video posted to his followers on Twitter he claimed that Londoners are paying an extra £216 per month in rent because of immigrants. No doubt it’ll all go down well with the Reform voters that the Tories are hoping to win back, but could there be other reasons for the price hikes that Dodgy Bob wasn’t disclosing?

Let’s have a look…

Londoners are paying an estimated £216 extra a month in rent because of immigration levels since 2001. Across England that figure is approximately £132. Mass migration is making young people poorer. pic.twitter.com/bx5FMGsxFQ — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) June 27, 2025

Luckily there were plenty of people around to point out that that’s not the full story. We wonder why Jenrick was withholding some key information?

1.

Robert Jenrick owns three houses, two £2m homes in London and a £1m house in Herefordshire. He was also the housing secretary. It's because of people like him why the rent is going up, but he wants you to blame immigrants. I bet he wouldn't support a rent cap. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 27, 2025

2.

Disgraced former Secretary of State for Housing who failed to build any new affordable housing says what now? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) June 27, 2025

3.

Remind me who was Secretary of State for Housing in 2019 when the Tories had promised 200,000 new homes and built precisely none? — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 27, 2025

4.

Young Londoners like me are paying an extra £216 a month in rent because of greedy landlords getting away with unregulated runaway rent hikes, which are in turn facilitated by careerist and out-of-touch politicians like yourselves who want to convince us migrants are the issue. — Josh (@JoshAlexCairo) June 28, 2025

5.

Don't you have 3 houses. London, Newark and Shropshire? — Bec (@RebeccaCait04) June 27, 2025

6.

800,000 Brits have more than 1 home You have three homes Maybe if we capped home ownership to just 1 home We could free up at least 800,000 homes for young people — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 27, 2025

7.

Even your own report blames poor housing supply for this. Hmmmm if only the Tories had a minister for housing that could have made sure we built more houses who might that be? pic.twitter.com/ffbxE8BNUA — Xmus Waxon Flaxon Jaxon (@chairmanMAO_92) June 27, 2025

8.