Robert Jenrick made a video about fare dodgers in London, and it’s absolutely peak Partridge

Poke Reporter. Updated May 29th, 2025

Former Conservative minister Robert Jenrick – the guy who unlawfully gave planning permission for a £1 billion property development to a Tory donor – has gone full That’s Life with his latest attempt to connect with the man on the street.

He was filmed chasing down people he identified as fare dodgers on London’s transport system – and it’s quite the watch.

There’s nothing wrong with an MP wanting to address crime, of course. There’s probably a more effective way of doing it, however, than chasing after people he believes to be dodging fares like an A-Level Sociology student doing a project for the sixth-form news podcast.

If only he had ever held a ministerial position in a government that slashed police funding, hiked the cost of transport, and used austerity to push the cost of living through the roof over the course of a 14-year stint in power, he could have done something about it.

Tweeters had a few things to say about his video.

The Secret Barrister added this side note.

Seems like he has Nigel Farage syndrome.

Source Robert Jenrick Image Screengrab