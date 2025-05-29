Robert Jenrick made a video about fare dodgers in London, and it’s absolutely peak Partridge

Politics Robert jenrick

Former Conservative minister Robert Jenrick – the guy who unlawfully gave planning permission for a £1 billion property development to a Tory donor – has gone full That’s Life with his latest attempt to connect with the man on the street.

He was filmed chasing down people he identified as fare dodgers on London’s transport system – and it’s quite the watch.

Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground. Lawbreaking is out of control. He's not acting. So, I did. pic.twitter.com/MZSVQ3Sdak — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 29, 2025

There’s nothing wrong with an MP wanting to address crime, of course. There’s probably a more effective way of doing it, however, than chasing after people he believes to be dodging fares like an A-Level Sociology student doing a project for the sixth-form news podcast.

If only he had ever held a ministerial position in a government that slashed police funding, hiked the cost of transport, and used austerity to push the cost of living through the roof over the course of a 14-year stint in power, he could have done something about it.

Tweeters had a few things to say about his video.

1.

2.

This is the most spectacularly Alan Partridge thing that has ever happened, and I include Alan Partridge. https://t.co/80PPMDnFG5 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 29, 2025

3.

very tempted to dodge a tube fare just so I can tell Robert Jenrick to bog off pic.twitter.com/gvyfVt5Lio — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) May 29, 2025

4.

Yes Robert, after 14 years of your party running the country many things are broken. You seem to be constantly calling others out for the mistakes your government made, now that we have a government fixing the mess that you made perhaps you should support them instead of… — Ben Taylor (@BenJLTaylor) May 29, 2025

5.

Jenrick tackles fare dodging, as his own ‘indiscretions’ are forgotten:

“Jenrick Housing Secretary regrets 'cash-for-access' Tory donor dinner” https://t.co/Yi04zvQAN3… https://t.co/N0ceUHg3Ap pic.twitter.com/Wm0Qku3iEf — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) May 29, 2025

6.

Did you ask if they were involved in the dodgy billion pound Covid contracts or if they had nicked any of the £2.7 trillion your colleagues borrowed? — Florence Lox (@floboflo) May 29, 2025

7.

Tories were literally in power for 14 years. The absolute cheek of you. — Kayscience.com/ahmed (@AhmedKhattabUK) May 29, 2025

8.

This guy here, cool is he? New idea for a programme: Jenrick’s About! Universally unpopular figure Robert Jenrick goes undercover to stalk members of the public! — Henry Wright (@henryjwright) May 29, 2025

9.

He was in government now he's reduced to doing this for online clout. https://t.co/vaqInnnnMw — The Human CentiPeeb (@_Peebs69) May 29, 2025

10.

This would hold a lot more weight if he wasn't such a prominent part of breaking the social fabric of this country. It's like asking the arsonist to rebuild your home! https://t.co/AEXo4fkp7K — Hypatia's Lantern (@HypatiaLantern) May 29, 2025

11.

CyclingMikey for challenging fare evasion https://t.co/8iABLBoH3Z — Alex H (@Alex__H13) May 29, 2025

12.

Sorry, but what? "Turkish barber shops"?? pic.twitter.com/G1Xr4D1Jpe — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) May 29, 2025

13.

Performative nonsense for the purposes of his leadership campaign. He’s ramping it up because he can smell blood in the water. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) May 29, 2025

14.

Cost me £17.80 a day to commute. Unbelievable and simply unaffordable for many. — Gavin (@HelloItsGavin) May 29, 2025

The Secret Barrister added this side note.

Honest Bob Jenrick isn’t even a London MP. His constituency is in Nottinghamshire. Just marvellous work. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 29, 2025

Seems like he has Nigel Farage syndrome.

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick went on GB News to complain about the ‘filthiest streets in Britain’ and ended up totally trashed

Source Robert Jenrick Image Screengrab