There’s never a bad time to rewatch these fine Irishmen absolutely shred a YouTuber’s anti-immigration bigotry

Poke Staff. Updated July 1st, 2025

In case you aren’t familiar with his ‘work’, Gearóid Kelly is an Irish YouTuber who claims to be a ‘citizen journalist’ – think ‘Tommy Robinson’ with a brogue.

His self-description isn’t the only thing he has in common with Mr. Yaxley-Lennon, and we don’t just mean their nationality. Kelly’s videos are full of conspiracy theories and racism – although he throws in a smattering of Bible quotations for good measure.

In 2024, he shared a clip of himself interviewing people he’d stopped on the streets of his home town of Wexford, and it was such a self-own we can hardly believe he didn’t just delete it.

Here’s what happened.

That’s how to handle a bigot. Gold stars to both men, although we should just point out that Japan wouldn’t give full citizenship to a child of non-Japanese parents, even if they were born there.

These people gave them a virtual pat on the back, too.

We couldn’t agree more.

