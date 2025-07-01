There’s never a bad time to rewatch these fine Irishmen absolutely shred a YouTuber’s anti-immigration bigotry

Politics bigots

In case you aren’t familiar with his ‘work’, Gearóid Kelly is an Irish YouTuber who claims to be a ‘citizen journalist’ – think ‘Tommy Robinson’ with a brogue.

His self-description isn’t the only thing he has in common with Mr. Yaxley-Lennon, and we don’t just mean their nationality. Kelly’s videos are full of conspiracy theories and racism – although he throws in a smattering of Bible quotations for good measure.

In 2024, he shared a clip of himself interviewing people he’d stopped on the streets of his home town of Wexford, and it was such a self-own we can hardly believe he didn’t just delete it.

Here’s what happened.

Whats with this one roaming around Wexford on a big suit doing hypothetical bigoted interviews. ‍♂️‍♂️ Fair play to both men showed him what it means to be Irish pic.twitter.com/XQNOqId7Tn — known humanist (@lil_doza) July 29, 2024

2nd lad was not having it no more Ya man talking about imports pic.twitter.com/JQL28GmcjJ — known humanist (@lil_doza) July 29, 2024

That’s how to handle a bigot. Gold stars to both men, although we should just point out that Japan wouldn’t give full citizenship to a child of non-Japanese parents, even if they were born there.

These people gave them a virtual pat on the back, too.

1.

2.

I could never trust a patriarchal beard like that in fairness https://t.co/1kWGtgAWGn — Tadhg (@jrspesh) July 30, 2024

3.

Why's the deadshit with the mic going around dressed like he's Captain fucken Sham out of A Series of Unfortunate Events https://t.co/TZd7XJxnh0 — StonefishHugger (@mnxmoosi) July 30, 2024

4.

Two Irish legends educating an Irish bigot.pic.twitter.com/kyzhBfgIK9 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 29, 2024

5.

I’d like to buy both of these legends a pint of their choosing https://t.co/AqT9l5vxFa — Andrew Yeoman (@adyeoman) July 30, 2024

6.

Never seen someone this completely owned. I'd delete the footage instantly https://t.co/uIhO0UiMCS — Blake Nemo (@ClawwsandAwws) July 29, 2024

7.

He didn't like good decent Irish people telling him the truth did he — Time For Change in the UK. Build Homes and Hope (@AlanWolfson) July 29, 2024

We couldn’t agree more.

This is brilliant. More of this please. https://t.co/eZsBa82WMO — Paul Lomax (@PaulLomax) July 30, 2024

Source known humanist Image Screengrab