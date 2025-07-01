Politics Richard tice

Richard Tice called for the return of Wimbledon line judges, and the takedowns were ace – 15 absolute smashers

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 1st, 2025

Wimbledon fortnight is up and running, and those who play the bingo – or drinking – game will have already ticked off:

People queuing up from stupid o’clock.

Shots of the Royals.

Filler footage of strawberries.

A mention of Henman Hill.

There has been one huge change to the way the play is judged – the introduction of line technology.

While it probably would have been welcome news for John McEnroe, back in the day, it rankled at the Telegraph, which caught the attention of Reform UK MP Richard Tice, and – of course – he took it as an assault on British values.

We want our country back We want Wimbledon line judges back Enough is enough

The facepalms were visible from Centre Court.

