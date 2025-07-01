Richard Tice called for the return of Wimbledon line judges, and the takedowns were ace – 15 absolute smashers

Politics Richard tice

Wimbledon fortnight is up and running, and those who play the bingo – or drinking – game will have already ticked off:

People queuing up from stupid o’clock. Shots of the Royals. Filler footage of strawberries. A mention of Henman Hill.

There has been one huge change to the way the play is judged – the introduction of line technology.

For the first time in history there are no line judges at Wimbledon. We can’t help but think the ball boys and girls do look a bit lonely all by themselves behind the baseline this year. pic.twitter.com/1kBEJD3g9i — Tennis Weekly Podcast (@tennisweeklypod) June 30, 2025

Technology is great but I’m already missing the line judges at @Wimbledon. A flat pre-recorded “fault” is no replacement for someone who shouts it loudly in panic as the errant ball whistles just by their head at 125mph. Or this happens #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5MaBIZ4aHt — James Stewart (@jambon75) June 30, 2025

While it probably would have been welcome news for John McEnroe, back in the day, it rankled at the Telegraph, which caught the attention of Reform UK MP Richard Tice, and – of course – he took it as an assault on British values.

The facepalms were visible from Centre Court.

1.

I seldom agree with the MP for Dubai but I totally endorse bringing back Wimbledon line judges.

We also need to bring back:

Spangles

Jonathan Gullis

My Bonnie to me

Heavy petting

Golden Grahams

Phone boxes

Shabba Ranks

GPs

Cold sores

Briefcases

Itching

The cane

Slacks

Limahl.

pic.twitter.com/oR87LDO6a7 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 30, 2025

2.

The idea that @TiceRichard’s concept of British sovereignty now hinges on line judges and fruit sandwiches is honestly the funniest accidental satire I’ve seen all year. https://t.co/xbMo5QYgKb — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) June 30, 2025

3.

Richard Tice is just getting ridiculous now. pic.twitter.com/XDBY2sZIih — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 30, 2025

4.

The things that matter to most people: tacking poverty, the NHS, job security, reducing crime. The things that matter to Richard Tice: line judges at Wimbledon. Enough is enough. We need to reclaim our politics from people whose only interest is to live in a different era. pic.twitter.com/M7nR5ZaigP — Andrew Page (@scottishliberal) June 30, 2025

5.

It must be very tiring thinking up something to be angry about every day – especially in a heatwave. Nonetheless, Richard Tice has decided to be angry about – Wimbledon umpires. — John Petrie #European (@Petrie_JohnC) June 30, 2025

6.

THIS is how desperate Reform UK are for attention Reform UK blast Wimbledon for scrapping line judges https://t.co/5CE2EC7TGW via @MailOnline — dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 30, 2025

7.