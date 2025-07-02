Donald Trump said he’d cancelled inflation in the US and reality begged to differ – these 9 people said it best

US donald trump economy inflation

To the United States now – what do you mean you thought we were already there? – where Donald Trump has been bigging up the progress he has made with the US economy since returning to the White House.

Except when we say ‘bigging up’ what we really mean is ‘making up’ after the president declared that he had abolished inflation

Trump: Now, we have no inflation. Gas just hit $1.99 in 5 states. It was up to $4 and going up to 5,6,7. In California, it was $7.70 pic.twitter.com/eGnW4APLns — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

And reality, not for the first (millionth) time, begged to differ. These people surely said it best.

1.

Absolutely none of this is true. https://t.co/8aijnnH3rv — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 1, 2025

2.

So nobody asked him to list the five states where gas is $1.99?? — Covie (@covie_93) July 1, 2025

3.

Our media is shit. This man lies so gotdamn much and they refuse to check his raggedy ass. https://t.co/ISO5j51a93 — TheeCodingQueen (@ChildPleez007) July 1, 2025

4.

TACO Back on his bullshit again. Californian here. Gas has never been $7 a gallon…ever. To those that voted for him, I don’t care why you did it… Just answer me this: Do you believe the bullshit that he vomits out his mouth every day?? https://t.co/VWSCREpf8s — Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) July 1, 2025

5.

Trump’s strategy is to repeat a lie until it feels true. But saying “we have no inflation” doesn’t make groceries cheaper, rent more affordable, or healthcare bills disappear. Gas in 5 states under $2 doesn’t erase the nationwide struggle, or his policies that made it worse. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) July 1, 2025

6.

The lie now goes the other way. I live in California. Gas peaked at $5, never reaching $6 or $7. He lies as easily as he breathes. It's hard to believe our President is a pathological liar. How many children see this and think lying is okay? — Veritas1home (@veritas1home) July 1, 2025

7.

FUN FACT: THERE ARE EXACTLY ZERO STATES CURRENTLY SELLING GAS UNDER $2 A GALLON. Not even close. https://t.co/TYDPa3lVC3 pic.twitter.com/H8ON19kWzk — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) July 1, 2025

8.

Average Gas price is $3.44. Trump is just throwing random numbers out there. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) July 1, 2025

9.

I guess he thinks if you repeat the same insane, made up nonsense one thousand times, it becomes true. https://t.co/DaWDU43mX2 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 1, 2025

Just in case you or anyone else was still in any doubt.

@grok is gas $1.99 in any state in the US right now? — DJ Jazzy Juris Doctor 2.0 (@ChiefsfanCHI23) July 1, 2025

No, gas is not $1.99 in any U.S. state as of July 1, 2025. The national average is $3.178 per gallon, with Mississippi having the lowest state average at $2.711. Fact-checks confirm no stations sell gas at $1.99, with the lowest reported price at $2.19 in Texas. The claim may… — Grok (@grok) July 1, 2025

