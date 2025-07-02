US donald trump Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump threatened to arrest his newest political opponent and these 13 responses aren’t just on-point, they’re essential

John Plunkett. Updated July 2nd, 2025

You might already know about Zohran Mamdani, who will be the Democratic party’s candidate in the New York mayoral race after his stunning upset of former governor, Andrew Cuomo.

The Republicans certainly do, accusing Mamdani of being a Communist (false) and saying he should be banned from running from office because he eats with his hands (so do most Americans).

And now he’s on Donald Trump’s radar – such as it is – the president suggesting Mamdani should be arrested as part of a crackdown against foreign-born citizens convicted of certain offences.

And these responses aren’t just on-point, they are essential.

