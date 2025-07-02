Donald Trump threatened to arrest his newest political opponent and these 13 responses aren’t just on-point, they’re essential

US donald trump Zohran Mamdani

You might already know about Zohran Mamdani, who will be the Democratic party’s candidate in the New York mayoral race after his stunning upset of former governor, Andrew Cuomo.

The Republicans certainly do, accusing Mamdani of being a Communist (false) and saying he should be banned from running from office because he eats with his hands (so do most Americans).

And now he’s on Donald Trump’s radar – such as it is – the president suggesting Mamdani should be arrested as part of a crackdown against foreign-born citizens convicted of certain offences.

Trump threatens to arrest Mamdani and then adds, “a lot of people are saying he’s here illegally” pic.twitter.com/Y6QvEHV9GV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2025

And these responses aren’t just on-point, they are essential.

1.

I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, if you threaten to unlawfully go after one of our neighbors, you’re picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers — starting with me. https://t.co/ZKWSuCuT1p — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 1, 2025

2.

I’m a naturalized citizen. If you strip Mamdani’s citizenship over his politics (which I also disagree with), you make all of ours revocable. Citizenship isn’t a reward you get to take back. It’s either a right in a nation of laws or we are no longer a nation of laws. https://t.co/QcAPlsZXMt — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) July 1, 2025

3.

Fascism in full swing. Mamdani won with a mandate and Trump is losing his mind. Sorry, Mr. President, Mamdani is here to stay. https://t.co/MjR0IuexnD — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 1, 2025

4.

BREAKING: Trump threatens to arrest NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani, calls him a communist and says that he may be in this country illegally. FACTS: – Mamdani is an American citizen.

– He is Not a communist.

– Trump is a convicted felon.

– Trump fears Mamdani’s popularity. pic.twitter.com/MDpFM2nOv8 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 1, 2025

5.

What’s worse? The authorial fascistic ‘arrest him’ answers from the president or the authoritarian sycophantic loaded partisan questions from the fake reporters who now get to turn up and ask questions at presidential press conferences? https://t.co/GUAztRUdO5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 1, 2025

6.

People don’t realize just how bad it’s about to get in America under this fascistic regime. People are in denial. https://t.co/KTE4xZkYJF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 1, 2025

7.