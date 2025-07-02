The cat falls flat: new animated Cat in the Hat movie trailer leaves Twitter uninspired – 13 especially catty responses

Entertainment bill hader cat in the hat movies

Dr. Seuess’s iconic kitty is using up another one of its nine lives in a new animated movie coming out next February. The trailer does little to distinguish itself from all of the other overly sanitized animated kids movies Hollywood keeps pumping out.

The first trailer for ‘THE CAT IN THE HAT’ animated movie has been released. In theaters on February 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/LcFxopflU8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 1, 2025

It’s a shame, too, as the original Dr. Seuss source material created a world of whimsy and chaos that sparked imaginations.

The new trailer falls more in line with a straight-to-streaming winter castoff. You can’t judge a book by its cover, but Twitter can judge a movie by its trailer. Here’s what users had to say. (The claws were out.)

1.

ChatGPT, make a CGI The Cat in the Hat movie — SpaceyMcSpacer (@SpaceyMcSpacer) July 1, 2025

2.

3.

I don’t want an animated cat in the hat I WANT THAT REAL LIFE 6ft BITCH — Jay (NPC ERA) (@MaximumTang) July 1, 2025

4.

the animation feels very.. cheap. — hailley elizabeth ✨ (@hailleysays) July 2, 2025

5.

The original still gives me nightmares pic.twitter.com/bJLcWxvis5 — duo covers (@duowlingocovers) July 1, 2025

6.

Never thought I’d see the Cat get maced pic.twitter.com/YNoOv2Eqg8 — WRLB (@WRLB2) July 1, 2025

7.

Looks like some horrendous slop — . ᴹᴰ ️‍️ (@Vox_Oculi) July 2, 2025

8.

9.

Not 1 original thought in Hollywood — Mark the Shark (@hotcoffeeallday) July 1, 2025

10.

Not me finding out in 2025 that people didn’t like the live action movie pic.twitter.com/0kHUTmAkQz — ♡Danimals❤ (@Dani_19_93) July 1, 2025

11.

12.

>new world >its an 80 year old book thats already been through 4 media variations — Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) July 2, 2025

13.

Can’t wait until they cancel this release and count it as a tax write off. — attendancebias podcast (@attendancebias) July 2, 2025

READ MORE

This kids TV show got cancelled so they made this magnificently passive aggressive video in response and it’s a heartbreaking work of genius

Source: @DiscussingFilm