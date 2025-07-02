This all-time-great flat-Earther nonsense was light years from the gotcha she thought

Weird World conspiracy theorists

We’re not sure whether this flat-Earther’s comments represent the abject failure of science education or the extraordinary success of YouTube charlatans – perhaps a bit of both – but it’s certainly not the triumphant gotcha she obviously thought it was.

Brace yourself for some Olympic-level facepalming.

When you slept through every Physics class you ever attended. When the post went viral in 2024, TikTok users were understandably baffled.

So did she see a photo of a flat earth? I’d like to see that picture.

gtk_enterprizes

So when you are in an airplane 30,000/FT above the flat earth at night…where does the sun go?

rockbcool

YOU WIN‼️ NASA wants to fly you to the sun to take that picture.

MikeRuiz20

The non aesthetic things account also spotted it, and it’s definitely not aesthetically pleasing.

It’s scary knowing people like this can vote pic.twitter.com/RkBQw9UCMW — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 8, 2024

These reactions nailed it.

This person is currently taking Marjorie Taylor Greene’s masterclass on “How to Be a Moron” pic.twitter.com/aHftmgv9JJ — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) July 8, 2024

I have neither the crayons nor the patience to explain anything to a person without the range. I’ve known tremendous peace living this way. https://t.co/ISxndnsPuN — kindalitverydark (@reneenoire) July 9, 2024

I wonder what would happen if we put these people up in a spaceship and literally showed them the earth is round… Would that be enough to change their minds? — Hopper (@Not_Ducked) July 8, 2024

How embarrassing for her……Sheesh…she thought THIS was a flex??!?!?! https://t.co/AF9xazecN7 — Phoenixwmn (@Phoenixwmn) July 8, 2024

Notice it’s all “Until NASA can provide ME with…” Being a flat earther really seems to be disguising profound sense of self-centeredness as being a critical thinker and skeptic of the “official” line. https://t.co/pLrGzYqRjA — Baldurdash (@Baldurdash50) July 8, 2024

Someone show her this pic.twitter.com/5zEnBuqZmw — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) July 8, 2024

The dumbest people always think they’re the smartest people. I’m sure this actually sounds like a “boom, roasted” as it rattles around her empty skull. https://t.co/dcj1e3wEtz — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 8, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

How people in Australia view this video pic.twitter.com/mPckmOj53N — BroqLee (@BroqLee) July 8, 2024

