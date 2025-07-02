Weird World conspiracy theorists

This all-time-great flat-Earther nonsense was light years from the gotcha she thought

Updated July 2nd, 2025

We’re not sure whether this flat-Earther’s comments represent the abject failure of science education or the extraordinary success of YouTube charlatans – perhaps a bit of both – but it’s certainly not the triumphant gotcha she obviously thought it was.

Brace yourself for some Olympic-level facepalming.

When you slept through every Physics class you ever attended. When the post went viral in 2024, TikTok users were understandably baffled.

So did she see a photo of a flat earth? I’d like to see that picture.
gtk_enterprizes

So when you are in an airplane 30,000/FT above the flat earth at night…where does the sun go?
rockbcool

YOU WIN‼️ NASA wants to fly you to the sun to take that picture.
MikeRuiz20

The non aesthetic things account also spotted it, and it’s definitely not aesthetically pleasing.

These reactions nailed it.

We’ll just leave this here.

