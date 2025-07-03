If you were a child in the ’70s or ’80s, how many of these 15 kids TV shows do you remember watching?

Entertainment 1970s 1980s tv

If you were a kid in the ‘70s/’80s then chances are then you probably watched at least some of these TV shows way back in the day. How many do you remember and how many had you completely forgotten about until this moment?

1. King Rollo

2. Bod

3. Mr Benn

4. Willo the Wisp

5. Bananaman

6. Gideon

7. Emu’s All Live Pink Windmill Show

8. The Adventures of Portland Bill

9. Button Moon

10. Rentaghost

11. Jimbo and the Jet-Set

12. Let’s Pretend

13. Chorlton and the Wheelies

14. No. 73

15. Fingermouse