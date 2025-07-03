Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch said Labour should have had a plan for welfare reform after 14 years in opposition, and shares in irony tripled in value

Poke Reporter. Updated July 3rd, 2025

The job of the Leader of the Opposition is to oppose the Government. We get that. However, as the current holder of the position, we’re baffled that Kemi Badenoch does her opposing in the form of carefully scripted self-owns, like this comment she made in the Commons on Wednesday.

Although Labour is having an absolute nightmare, Ms Badenoch overlooked one huge factor – if only there’d been a party in power for 14 years that could have worked on making the welfare system better.

People had a few thoughts on her rebuke.

We’ll just leave this here.

