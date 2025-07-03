Kemi Badenoch said Labour should have had a plan for welfare reform after 14 years in opposition, and shares in irony tripled in value

Politics Kemi Badenoch

The job of the Leader of the Opposition is to oppose the Government. We get that. However, as the current holder of the position, we’re baffled that Kemi Badenoch does her opposing in the form of carefully scripted self-owns, like this comment she made in the Commons on Wednesday.

Kemi Badenoch: "It beggars belief that the Labour Party came into office, after 14 years in opposition, with absolutely no serious plan for reforming welfare.. what were they doing.." Badenoch is going to be absolutely furious when she finds out who was in power for 14 years. pic.twitter.com/YVcRpwrBTG — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) July 1, 2025

Although Labour is having an absolute nightmare, Ms Badenoch overlooked one huge factor – if only there’d been a party in power for 14 years that could have worked on making the welfare system better.

People had a few thoughts on her rebuke.

1.

I think she’s showing signs of amnesia — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) July 1, 2025

2.

Dear Kemi Badenoch

The Tories had 14 bloody years, numerous PMs, countless Secretaries of State for this that and the other and they achieved FUCK ALL. I don't agree with some of Labour's decisions but your Tory hypocrisy and grandstanding is just extraordinary. GO AWAY#PMQs pic.twitter.com/7S286oiGR5 — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) July 2, 2025

3.

Kemi Bay-denoch bleats about welfare reforms.

Why didn't they do it?

They had fourteen years.

Instead they impoverished millions and threw them onto benefits.@KemiBadenoch @MelJStride @griffitha @Conservatives @Helen_Whately pic.twitter.com/ZC97nQ5i49 — Thomas Standfield (@TStandfield1789) July 2, 2025

4.

OMG.

Who writes her scripts?

This is too funny!! https://t.co/bsgGo9kh7q — Terry Callaghan (@T3rryC) July 1, 2025

5.

Kemi Badenoch: "It beggars belief that the Conservative Party were in power for 14 years, with absolutely no serious plan for reforming welfare.. what were they doing.." Corrected it for her. — graham foster (@graz0235) July 1, 2025

6.

What the fuck were you doing for 14 years @KemiBadenoch ? Fucking eejit https://t.co/1seIJjkRVZ — DrDavidBullshit (@KingSteve59uk) July 1, 2025

7.

thick as a damn plank… https://t.co/grCRAHSnY0 — gil fewings (@gilfewings) July 1, 2025

8.

Kemi Badenoch is the most ridiculous idiot in the whole country. She stands up and tries to hold the Labour party responsible for the state of the country after 14 years of Tory devastation.. #pmqs pic.twitter.com/ygH1tNyxD3 — Dick Mackintosh#StopTheWar (@DickMackintosh) July 2, 2025

9.

Something beggars belief, that's for sure. https://t.co/7s1nfdSY2E — alexa milne (@Alexa_Milne) July 1, 2025

10.

This woman’s brass neck is longer than a giraffe’s https://t.co/Vlku2YhHOg — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) July 1, 2025

11.

The great liar himself – Boris Johnson – told the country in front of the world that he had an oven ready plan to deal with social care. What happened to it Kemi? @KemiBadenoch https://t.co/1XGI9uzCUI — Bronwyn Curnow (@CurnowBronwyn) July 1, 2025

12.

To be fair she's always been ridiculous, it's the ridiculous tory members who foisted this dimwit on us who need to explain their logic in promoting her. — Rene (@Rene295433Rene) July 2, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

Still can't quite believe McDonald's employed her. Those gherkins don't slice themselves I suppose. pic.twitter.com/ffvHls2FM7 — ZippiddyDo (@ZippiddyD) July 1, 2025

READ MORE

Kemi Badenoch accused Keir Starmer of avoiding PMQs and his A++ comeback was so brutal even Tories took his side

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab