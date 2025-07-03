People have been sharing the ‘sexiest non-sex scene ever’ and the answers steamed up Twitter – 15 responses from sexy to silly

Entertainment dating movies sex

A new spicy prompt popped up on Twitter recently and the responses haven’t stopped flooding in since after @TheCinesthetic asked this.

what is the sexiest non-sex scene you’ve ever seen? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 27, 2025

Viewers are waxing poetic about chemistry that jumps off the screen, the slow burn of a loaded stare, and those unforgettable lingering touches that say more than any NSFW content could.

This prompt has ignited a nostalgia-fueled feast of film and TV brilliance. There are also a handful of goofy responses that might strike a chord with the right audience.

Check out the best submissions.

1.

2.

3.

Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney flirting over cocktails in Out of Sight. pic.twitter.com/En9K3tzrGX — W. ️ Pro Israel Reagan Republican (@lou_twin) June 28, 2025

4.

Ron Howard’s A Beautiful Mind with Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany and Ed Harris . . . pic.twitter.com/SQHmGDH1iF — Nostalgia . . . (@Nostalgia150360) June 27, 2025

5.

6.

The Arrival. Connection scene pic.twitter.com/dSWgoAjQxL — RB – The Peace Coach (@rajeshbmore) June 28, 2025

7.