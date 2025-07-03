People shared ‘something that’s forever funny’ and this Peter Crouch misunderstanding hit the rest out of the park
Over on Twitter the good people of @TheCinesthetic asked people to share the things that make them laugh not matter how often they watch it. Specifically, this.
Name something that’s forever funny no matter how many times it’s repeated.
— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 27, 2025
And it prompted no end of brilliant responses …
the zoom out takes me out every time https://t.co/p4rXB16YMZ pic.twitter.com/WsYGS2QWlY
— jld on hacks campaign manager (@danasfox) June 29, 2025
well duh pic.twitter.com/buPYKMOjMZ https://t.co/VgN24VudQA
— shiv roy’s bob (@stellamilfburn) June 29, 2025
this diva never misses https://t.co/NlovTkOl31 pic.twitter.com/qCQDfzmyWY
— gala ★ (@galisimaa) June 30, 2025
https://t.co/3djC0jRIZN pic.twitter.com/kXYnmM8Ej8
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 30, 2025
this isn’t from a movie but this Bianca Del Rio/Alyssa Edwards clip ALWAYS hits https://t.co/HmOJPwgqDD pic.twitter.com/Gbu4a2zzeh
— mary (@elaine_stritch) June 28, 2025
… but we reckon this one hits the rest out of the park. The great Peter Crouch, when he did this.
“I’m partial” gets me every single time without fail. pic.twitter.com/mkiPLfA1k5 https://t.co/FzINuGEfh5
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 30, 2025
Boom.
It’s the “oh sorry” and has another look for me
— Ashley Magrath (@magrath123) June 30, 2025
It’s Sidwell trying not to laugh while saying “I just meant are you a fan of the flag” that gets me
— Jake (@jake_const15) June 30, 2025
What is it that gets us? Basically the whole thing.
READ MORE
People have been sharing the ‘sexiest non-sex scene ever’ and the answers steamed up Twitter – 15 responses from sexy to silly
Source @TheCinesthetic