People shared ‘something that’s forever funny’ and this Peter Crouch misunderstanding hit the rest out of the park

Celebrity funny Peter crouch

Over on Twitter the good people of @TheCinesthetic asked people to share the things that make them laugh not matter how often they watch it. Specifically, this.

Name something that’s forever funny no matter how many times it’s repeated. — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 27, 2025

And it prompted no end of brilliant responses …

the zoom out takes me out every time https://t.co/p4rXB16YMZ pic.twitter.com/WsYGS2QWlY — jld on hacks campaign manager (@danasfox) June 29, 2025

this isn’t from a movie but this Bianca Del Rio/Alyssa Edwards clip ALWAYS hits https://t.co/HmOJPwgqDD pic.twitter.com/Gbu4a2zzeh — mary (@elaine_stritch) June 28, 2025

… but we reckon this one hits the rest out of the park. The great Peter Crouch, when he did this.

Boom.

It’s the “oh sorry” and has another look for me — Ashley Magrath (@magrath123) June 30, 2025

It’s Sidwell trying not to laugh while saying “I just meant are you a fan of the flag” that gets me — Jake (@jake_const15) June 30, 2025

What is it that gets us? Basically the whole thing.

