Roy Keane’s beautifully passive-aggressive punishment for selfish parkers remains the perfect way to deal with them

Stick to Football on Gary Neville‘s YouTube channel, The Overlap, is a joy for football fans, or simply anyone who likes a good laugh.

The podcast features Gary Neville, of course, alongside Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and special guests. One 2024 episode saw the always forthright Roy Keane venting his spleen at people who park where they aren’t supposed to. His solution was classic Roy Keane.

See for yourself.

“I pull their windscreen wipers out!” Roy Keane reveals his secret car park vigilante antics ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/regZ2LyfUy — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) July 24, 2024

“People that have a few quid and just park wherever they want – double yellow lines or disabled bays – and just take the ticket off because they can pay that.” “You actually pull people’s wipers off the car?” “Not off, just up – so when they get back in the car, they have to get out.”

Roy Keane, there, understanding how much it would infuriate selfish rich people to be slightly inconvenienced.

His approach got the thumbs up.

Roy Keane is a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/z6rn2c0ytJ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 24, 2024

I have a hunch that he’s visualising John Terry as he’s speaking! pic.twitter.com/FfPrlQbvMP — MirabelAtom (@Rindercella10) July 24, 2024

Roy Keane’s views on people who park in disabled bays are spot on. pic.twitter.com/hNHXVo4RYS — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 24, 2024

The leader we never knew we wanted or needed. Keane 4 Mayor https://t.co/XON2GgUeWR — Just Some Fella (@EddyRhead) July 24, 2024

As someone who relies on those spaces, God bless him. — Roy McNeilly (@manics1000) July 24, 2024

Hated him as a UTD player, but Roy is one of my favourite people on telly! Makes me laugh all the time! The pettiness of this is outstanding https://t.co/yiKKNMEXIK — Andy Melville* (@Andy_Melville) July 24, 2024

Not sure how Keane got on this topic, but this once again confirms he's my captain https://t.co/HhNOqGFvll — Alex (Taylor's version) (@Tayloredword) July 24, 2024

Roy Keane is a hero on this stuff. Let's have some more consideration for other people eh. https://t.co/nNUy62FPZE — Simon Austin (@sport_simon) July 24, 2024

All United players parking in Manchester mid to late 90s and early 2000s. Any traffic warden working King Street and King Street West would have cleared up. https://t.co/cjJNH2OoSb — Mark (@mark_webster) July 24, 2024

Something for everyone to remember …

If you find your car tampered with, it wasn't me it was Roy Keane https://t.co/JeGX5gB0rm — the wilk (@BimboLimboSpam) July 24, 2024

We highly recommend that you watch the full episode, and you can do that here.

