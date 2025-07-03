Entertainment Roy Keane

Roy Keane’s beautifully passive-aggressive punishment for selfish parkers remains the perfect way to deal with them

Poke Staff. Updated July 3rd, 2025

Stick to Football on Gary Neville‘s YouTube channel, The Overlap, is a joy for football fans, or simply anyone who likes a good laugh.

The podcast features Gary Neville, of course, alongside Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and special guests. One 2024 episode saw the always forthright Roy Keane venting his spleen at people who park where they aren’t supposed to. His solution was classic Roy Keane.

See for yourself.

“People that have a few quid and just park wherever they want – double yellow lines or disabled bays – and just take the ticket off because they can pay that.”

“You actually pull people’s wipers off the car?”

“Not off, just up – so when they get back in the car, they have to get out.”

Roy Keane, there, understanding how much it would infuriate selfish rich people to be slightly inconvenienced.

His approach got the thumbs up.

Something for everyone to remember …

We highly recommend that you watch the full episode, and you can do that here.

