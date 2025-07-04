Nigel Farage said it’s ‘nonsense’ that Cabinet ministers have to be elected and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Politics nick ferrari nigel farage

Nigel Farage took time out from appearing on BBC1’s Question Time to talk to LBC breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari.

Not much of what the Reform UK leader had to say need bother us here, but one exchange in particular stood out, when he told the LBC man it was a ‘nonsense’ that Cabinet ministers had to elected.

‘Why must cabinet ministers be politicians? It’s nonsense.’

@Nigel_Farage’s take on a new-look cabinet for Britain involves emulating America. pic.twitter.com/cBRyyvP3SJ — LBC (@LBC) July 3, 2025

And the entirety of the internet – well, maybe not every single bit but you’ll see what we’re getting at – said the same thing.

1.

A man who spent years (rightly) campaigning against the democratic deficit of the EU and the Commission, now advocating for *exactly* the very same system of unaccountable leaders and bureaucrats – who you can’t remove at the ballot box. Does this man believe in anything? — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) July 3, 2025

2.

Isn’t Farage supposed to be against unelected bureaucrats? https://t.co/W3E5juBKGG — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 3, 2025

3.

I thought Brexit was about getting away from unelected bureaucrats, or is he bored with that bandwagon? — Eddie Mann (@EddieMa48612053) July 3, 2025

4.

So they can be booted out by voters if they’re rubbish. It’s a fairly fundamental democratic principle. https://t.co/LmZsZOGv8J — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) July 4, 2025

5.

Farage wants unelected bureaucrat. Didn’t he say this was a bad thing? — Bec (@RebeccaCait04) July 3, 2025

6.

Nigel Farage: “Unelected bureaucrats, in Brussels, have been humiliating our Prime Minister… & we don’t like it.” but Nigel Farage is now calling for unelected Cabinet Ministers, that won’t be able to be scrutinised in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/eGFYFLMBPB — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) July 4, 2025

7.

The desperately politically inept just trying to follow the orange blob from the US – we elect our MPs and our Cabinet for the very purpose that they are then accountable to the people Some fantasy US dream run by money men and dubious think tanks is not how we do business — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 3, 2025

8.