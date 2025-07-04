Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
It’s Friday, it’s summer, the weekend awaits – and Twitter has been very funny recently. We’ve gathered some of our favourite posts from the past two weeks (because there was no round-up last week), and we hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
1.
Caught one of the student officers throwing away the chocolate tip from a cornetto ice cream
We tasered them
— Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) June 29, 2025
2.
A cooking competition where you cook whatever you want but my husband paces back and forth in the kitchen and blocks you at every step
— meghan (@deloisivete) July 1, 2025
3.
First time buying fireworks and I wasn’t sure I’d picked the right ones until the salesman gave me a wink and high-foured me.
— _ (@SundaeDivine) June 22, 2025
4.
I don't know what you were expecting but FYI this is what Judgment Day will look like pic.twitter.com/XPzrbPUnUH
— Holly Brockwell (@holly) June 28, 2025
5.
There should be Mad Men expanded universe books like there were for Star Wars. I should be able to read a non-canon paperback where Don Draper has to pitch the Garfield telephone
— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) July 2, 2025
6.
I said no to a donut yesterday so welcome to day 2 of my fitness journey I guess
— L (@Ann_Hedonia1) July 2, 2025
7.
My favorite thing DoorDash drivers do is to put my food right up against my storm door that swings outward so I have to climb out a window to get my McNuggets.
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 2, 2025
8.
Jurassic Park 8: It's Not Even Dinosaurs No More
— mutable joe (@mutablejoe) June 30, 2025
9.
taking your keys on a trip feels so silly it’s like hmm yeah lemme bring these just in case where i’m going they have My Door
— charlie (@chunkbardey) June 30, 2025
10.
sorry for what i said when i urgently needed the bathroom
— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) July 2, 2025
11.
I think we need to get rid of Dubai pic.twitter.com/eg7UOkR1KM
— Zز (@z_00pIz) July 2, 2025
12.
i feel like its mandatory to dress like this as a paleontologist pic.twitter.com/fKtgG0Tngq
— COSMIC SLOP (@afrocosmist) July 2, 2025