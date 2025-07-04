Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, it’s summer, the weekend awaits – and Twitter has been very funny recently. We’ve gathered some of our favourite posts from the past two weeks (because there was no round-up last week), and we hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

1.

Caught one of the student officers throwing away the chocolate tip from a cornetto ice cream We tasered them — Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) June 29, 2025

2.

A cooking competition where you cook whatever you want but my husband paces back and forth in the kitchen and blocks you at every step — meghan (@deloisivete) July 1, 2025

3.

First time buying fireworks and I wasn’t sure I’d picked the right ones until the salesman gave me a wink and high-foured me. — _ (@SundaeDivine) June 22, 2025

4.

I don't know what you were expecting but FYI this is what Judgment Day will look like pic.twitter.com/XPzrbPUnUH — Holly Brockwell (@holly) June 28, 2025

5.

There should be Mad Men expanded universe books like there were for Star Wars. I should be able to read a non-canon paperback where Don Draper has to pitch the Garfield telephone — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) July 2, 2025

6.

I said no to a donut yesterday so welcome to day 2 of my fitness journey I guess — L (@Ann_Hedonia1) July 2, 2025

7.

My favorite thing DoorDash drivers do is to put my food right up against my storm door that swings outward so I have to climb out a window to get my McNuggets. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 2, 2025

8.

Jurassic Park 8: It's Not Even Dinosaurs No More — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) June 30, 2025

9.

taking your keys on a trip feels so silly it’s like hmm yeah lemme bring these just in case where i’m going they have My Door — charlie (@chunkbardey) June 30, 2025

10.

sorry for what i said when i urgently needed the bathroom — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) July 2, 2025

11.

I think we need to get rid of Dubai pic.twitter.com/eg7UOkR1KM — Zز (@z_00pIz) July 2, 2025

12.