The Cringeworthy Job Rejection of the Year Award

Life work

It’s usually a bad thing to get a rejection letter after an interview, but the one received by TikToker Tamsyn Fox in 2022 was so cringeworthy, she was half relieved not to be working there.

She turned the negative thing into a glorious positive, with this dramatic reading.

@pur_purblock thanks for patronising me into a rage that can only be desrcibed as ‘firey’ ♬ original sound – Tamsyn Fox

TikTok users weighed in.

As we discovered, it could have been worse – just.

Recruiters ‘Think and behave like a human‘ challenge.

READ MORE

Job Application Rejection Letter Of The Week: Cadbury

Source @pur_purblock H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab