What’s a bare minimum skill everyone should have, but many people don’t? – 17 basic knowledge blindspots

Do you feel like you’re encountering more and more people who don’t know how to do basic skills? If so, you’re not alone.

Whether it’s due to changing technologies or a sign of broader societal decline, it seems that certain skills are falling out of favour. At least that’s according to the findings of Professional-Sell294, who posed this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a “bare minimum” skill everyone should have, but surprisingly many people don’t?’

Do you know how to do all of these replies?

1.

‘Reading a tape measure. Had no idea how much people struggled with this. Seriously.’

-StolenCandi

2.

‘I have a friend who thinks “if it’s left over after bills are paid, that means I should spent it all”. He has zero concept of budgeting/saving. Then when his car breaks he cries and complains to his dad to pay for it. Bro, you’re 35 years old. You make more than enough to have an emergency fund.’

-Big-Adhesiveness3361

3.

‘Situational awareness in general. If you’re walking on a public sidewalk, airport, etc (especially if it’s crowded), you shouldn’t just stop or suddenly change directions without paying attention to who is around you and where they’re moving. Pull over to the side of the walkway just like you would if you were driving a car (though I guess plenty of people suck at that too)’

-serial_crusher

4.

‘How to admit when you’re wrong. And be proud of the fact that you did.’

-Darnitol1

5.

‘Basic cooking, not Michelin level cuisine but just the basics’

-Jaded-Ice4443

6.

‘Lately it seems critical thinking is on a sharp decline.’

-StoicSparrows

7.

‘I’ve met a surprising number of people who can’t swim. It’s a basic survival skill, plus it’s fun and great exercise.’

-LovesMeSomeRedhead

8.

‘Reading time on an analog clock’

-xPaddie

9.

‘Playing nicely with others. A lot of people are bad at it and it holds them back in life severely.’

-ManEEEFaces