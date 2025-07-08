What’s the one ‘luxury’ you’d never give up no matter how low your bank account gets? – 15 absolute ‘must haves’

Life Ask Reddit luxury

It’s the little things in life that make all the difference. No matter how impractical or overpriced, everyone has that one item that makes life worth living. It’s exactly these types of powerful items sit that at the heart of the question Redditor aza-mazing posed recently:

‘What’s a “luxury” you refuse to give up even if it makes zero financial sense?’

The answers ranged from the sublime to the unhinged. (And also, a lot of talk about toilet paper.) Here are the best responses.

1.

Good coffee, I don’t care. I will not settle for supermarket coffee.

Brilliant_Rope_8679

2.

Air conditioning.

I grew up without it in the hot desert. Now that I have my own place and pay the utilities, I refuse to let it be hot inside. My partner used to argue with me about it because he felt it was a waste of money, but I argued that I didn’t go through my childhood and get to a place where I can pay my own bills just to go back to no AC.

He learned that it was not a hill to die on.

I just get such awful sleep if I’m even slightly too warm. I can deal with being in the heat while I’m working and such. But my sleep? I want to cozy up in blankets with cold air surrounding me and with the ability to add or remove layers as much as I want.

chaoticallywholesome

3.

Living without roommates. Feels good being able to whatever I want whenever I want like walk around naked

LordMoldyBum

4.

I’m buying good toilet paper. Charmin ultra soft with lotion. My butthole deserves the best.

Longjumping-Bat7774

5.

Lawn service. I value my weekends with family and friends. Mowing my grass for 2 hours every weekend isnt worth 40 dollars in my opinion.

Retiredsoooon222

6.

House cleaner. It actually saves me time so it makes financial sense I guess

longswordsuperfuck