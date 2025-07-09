Donald Trump has been addressing the crucial issue that faces America – whether to add more gold leaf in the Oval Office

US donald trump

As you are probably aware, the US Department of Justice has announced that there is not only no political smoking gun hidden in the Epstein client list – there’s no client list. Never was …nothing to see here. Move along.

The Trump administration has been playing a game of ‘Oh, look. A squirrel’ with their pet poodles in the press, although Karoline Leavitt stumbled when faced with a question on it from Fox reporter Peter Doocy.

Trump’s own deflection had a home improvement theme. Watch what happened.

the cabinet meeting is now off the rails: "The only question is will I gold leaf the corners? My cabinet could take a vote. You see the top line mouldings." pic.twitter.com/4bId0fQRv3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

It’s always good to know that the people who run the world are prioritising the really big issues.

1.

Everything is so endlessly evil we sometimes overlook just how fucking stupid it is at the same time. https://t.co/hjr880JDZx — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 8, 2025

2.

America, you in danger girl. pic.twitter.com/t76hnr15Kg — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 8, 2025

3.

Scores dead in Texas. Wars ravaging the world. And the President of the United States is on camera, at a meeting of his cabinet, talking about gold crown mouldings. Dear Lord. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) July 8, 2025

4.

Dementia or Dumb: In a crazy moment, Trump blasted a reporter for asking about Jeffrey Epstein instead of Texas. And then he rambled about whether to gold leaf the ceiling. Not Texas. Not Putin… Gold leaf. Media: Stop ignoring his cognitive decline.pic.twitter.com/VygIRcNJTV — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) July 8, 2025

5.

Tune in next week when D. Mentia Trump verbally describes the dust in the air illuminated by that one shaft of light https://t.co/Pp3J4chvVD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 8, 2025

6.

He’s slashing programs and services for the poor and he wants to gold leaf the ceiling using taxpayer money. I’ll never understand the people who keep voting for him. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) July 8, 2025

7.

It's important for us to remember that besides being a narcissist, sociopath, grifter, rapist, traitor, and serial criminal, he's also an idiot. https://t.co/dq25zYhGl2 — Duty To Warn (@duty2warn) July 8, 2025

8.

Trump when Epstein files came up: “I can’t believe you asked a question about Epstein at a time like this with what happened in TX. Seems like a desecration.” Trump minutes later pointing to the ceiling: “Should I gold leaf the corners? Painting is easy but it won’t look right.” — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 8, 2025

9.

He just said minutes ago that this is not the best time to ask questions about the Epstein list cover-up and now he’s talking about interior design. — (@ChidiNwatu) July 8, 2025

10.

He just signed the largest cuts to health care in American history and now he's wondering how much gold he should use to decorate the room he's in. What. The. F**k. https://t.co/ZwUJBrrLdF — Senate Democrats (@MoSenDems) July 8, 2025

11.

I'm not formulating an opinion on this clip until I hear Jake Tapper's take https://t.co/DXhETthxNs — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) July 8, 2025

12.

As always, the core problem of Trumpism is incompetence Everything else is downstream from that – ideology, policy choice, diplomacy If Trump/MAGA had any idea how to run a complex organization, so much of the objectionable stuff, like the tariffs or the racism, would diminish https://t.co/lQ2KabqRNa — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) July 9, 2025

13.

Joe Biden wasn’t capable of holding forth about gold leaf moulding so there https://t.co/Pz9zXxw5D5 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 8, 2025

14.

You know your boss is delusional when he uses a meeting to discuss whether or not he should add more “gold leaf” to the office walls. — Mad Vision Nod (@DavidSimon91819) July 8, 2025

15.

$37 Trillion dollars in debt, middle class getting wiped out, and he's talking about gold-leafing the corners of a room. — Jessie Hikes (@TrailTimeJessie) July 8, 2025

You make your bed, you lie in it.

Marco Rubio is like WTF, gold leaf the corners?pic.twitter.com/gwpdHNkZc7 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) July 8, 2025

