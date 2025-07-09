US donald trump

Donald Trump has been addressing the crucial issue that faces America – whether to add more gold leaf in the Oval Office

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2025

As you are probably aware, the US Department of Justice has announced that there is not only no political smoking gun hidden in the Epstein client list – there’s no client list. Never was …nothing to see here. Move along.

The Trump administration has been playing a game of ‘Oh, look. A squirrel’ with their pet poodles in the press, although Karoline Leavitt stumbled when faced with a question on it from Fox reporter Peter Doocy.

Trump’s own deflection had a home improvement theme. Watch what happened.

It’s always good to know that the people who run the world are prioritising the really big issues.

You make your bed, you lie in it.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab– with Wikimedia Commons