Movie Twitter has been sharing the films they reckon deserved to do so much better at the box office – 18 underperforming marvels
Not all box office bombs are created equally. For every “Battlefield Earth,” there’s a misunderstood masterpiece that was just too early for its time.
Twitter user @TheCinesthetic recently asked:
“What’s a flopped movie you wish was a financial success?”
It triggered a wave of heartfelt movie nerd nostalgia. The responses ranged from hidden gems to misunderstood masterpieces to a couple of quirky, niche hits that have aged like a fine wine. You can’t judge a movie by its box office, and these classics deserved more. Here are the most loved “should’ve‑been‑hits” that moviegoers turned their backs, and wallets, on.
1.
— LucasI (@lucashcivec) July 8, 2025
2.
Blade Runner 2049 deserves so much better pic.twitter.com/s8e1I1XNAm
— MisterCinemaX (@MisterCinemaX) July 8, 2025
3.
Mallrats
Maybe @ThatKevinSmith‘s finest work w/ a low-key Stan Lee cameo . pic.twitter.com/XXEiUO1sRP
— ApexAporia (@AporiaApex) July 8, 2025
4.
I enjoyed it ♂️ pic.twitter.com/XjMGWrnJR1
— Diggiman (@CrisDiggi) July 8, 2025
5.
Grind House pic.twitter.com/ejmYBCpbdY
— Documenting The Clown World Experience . (@DARKNERDYGONZO) July 8, 2025
6.
Guy Ritchie’s 2015 spy movie The Man from U.N.C.L.E. set in the 1960’s cold war starring Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, Armie Hammer & Hugh Grant pic.twitter.com/nhx3qrSaRa
It’s not only a stylish movie but it should have launched an entire franchise (if not for poor box office… https://t.co/iMJSqsu3xQ
— Nostalgia . . . (@Nostalgia150360) July 8, 2025
7.
John Carter of Mars pic.twitter.com/zd8kab62h0
— Neon Pony (@chastityashley) July 8, 2025
8.
Hitchhiker’s Guide. As a huge fan of the books I didn’t love the movie but it was still fine. pic.twitter.com/Dxu2YartQy
— King Funko (@KingFunko) July 8, 2025