Movie Twitter has been sharing the films they reckon deserved to do so much better at the box office – 18 underperforming marvels

Not all box office bombs are created equally. For every “Battlefield Earth,” there’s a misunderstood masterpiece that was just too early for its time.

Twitter user @TheCinesthetic recently asked:

“What’s a flopped movie you wish was a financial success?”

It triggered a wave of heartfelt movie nerd nostalgia. The responses ranged from hidden gems to misunderstood masterpieces to a couple of quirky, niche hits that have aged like a fine wine. You can’t judge a movie by its box office, and these classics deserved more. Here are the most loved “should’ve‑been‑hits” that moviegoers turned their backs, and wallets, on.

Blade Runner 2049 deserves so much better pic.twitter.com/s8e1I1XNAm — MisterCinemaX (@MisterCinemaX) July 8, 2025

Mallrats Maybe @ThatKevinSmith‘s finest work w/ a low-key Stan Lee cameo . pic.twitter.com/XXEiUO1sRP — ApexAporia (@AporiaApex) July 8, 2025

Grind House pic.twitter.com/ejmYBCpbdY — Documenting The Clown World Experience . (@DARKNERDYGONZO) July 8, 2025

Guy Ritchie’s 2015 spy movie The Man from U.N.C.L.E. set in the 1960’s cold war starring Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, Armie Hammer & Hugh Grant pic.twitter.com/nhx3qrSaRa It’s not only a stylish movie but it should have launched an entire franchise (if not for poor box office… https://t.co/iMJSqsu3xQ — Nostalgia . . . (@Nostalgia150360) July 8, 2025

John Carter of Mars pic.twitter.com/zd8kab62h0 — Neon Pony (@chastityashley) July 8, 2025

