Donald Trump dumped his latest tariff demand on Canada and it’s an unintentionally hilarious read – 16 of the most brutal and on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated July 11th, 2025

America’s greatest living writer released another tariff letter yesterday and it features all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect. Donald Trump is threatening Canada this time around and he’s upped his demands, including 35% on Canadian goods. Plot twist: he blamed America’s fentanyl problem on its hockey-playing neighbors from the North.

Here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read.

And it didn’t take long for Twitter to deliver its verdict. And it was just as well-received as you’d imagine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

