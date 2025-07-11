Donald Trump dumped his latest tariff demand on Canada and it’s an unintentionally hilarious read – 16 of the most brutal and on-point responses

Politics canada donald trump tariffs

America’s greatest living writer released another tariff letter yesterday and it features all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect. Donald Trump is threatening Canada this time around and he’s upped his demands, including 35% on Canadian goods. Plot twist: he blamed America’s fentanyl problem on its hockey-playing neighbors from the North.

Here we go again.

Trump is back to fighting with Canada, just like with almost all our allies. We, as consumers, are going to pay for Trump’s stupid, reckless trade wars. pic.twitter.com/qW6mm4kOHU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 11, 2025

