There’s a lesson to be learnt from this maliciously compliant customer service from Cards Against Humanity, and it’s probably ‘Don’t mess with Cards Against Humanity’

With Pride parades taking place across the summer of 2022, Cards Against Humanity offered a Pride add-on pack, with a glitter option. When Facebook user, Kait Johnson, tried to order the glitter version, it was unavailable, so she asked Cards Against Humanity for a favour.

With admirable attention to customer service, they sent this reply.

And, soon after, Kait received this.

Kait contacted Cards Against Humanity again, with this tongue-in-cheek comment.

She received a slightly ominous reply.

And this …

Yes. That’s a giant box of glitter. She was warned. She sent them this message.

And got this truth bomb in return.

Ladies and Gentlemen commented –

Warning: Glitter is evil. It is behind many broken relationships. No glitter is innocent.

There’s a lesson to be learnt in all this. We’re just not quite sure what it is.

