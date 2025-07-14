‘Britain should keep the Elgin Marbles’ – Liz Truss gets hilariously dragged for claiming the Greek artefacts represent British culture

Politics Liz Truss

The row continues over who owns the collection of sculptures taken from the Acropolis in Athens and known as the Parthenon Marbles by Greece, but as the Elgin Marbles in the UK.

Is it Greece – the country where they were created and were in place for over two thousand years – or is it the UK – the country that bought them from the occupying Ottomon Empire in the 19th century? It’s a real poser.

Rumours that the government is in talks to return the artefacts has the usual suspects up in arms, with queen of the mortgage ruiners, Liz Truss, voicing their objections.

We’d have thought someone who has been vehemently anti-immigration might want these foreign pieces sent back where they came from – coming over here, taking up space that could be used by a Henry Moore or a Damien Hirst – but no.

People had the only reasonable reaction to her witterings …scorn.

1.

She also thinks that Kent should return Leeds Castle to West Yorkshire. She’s all over the place on this. pic.twitter.com/f537EGO8Cb — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 12, 2025

2.

Exactly Liz, nothing represents 'our national culture' more than Greek statues made in Greece by Greeks. pic.twitter.com/BgKLz941gS — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 12, 2025

3.

Liz Truss with her advisors https://t.co/IHibFULIqi pic.twitter.com/Xt5j5y2LtQ — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 12, 2025

4.

5.

If William the Conqueror had carted off half of Stonehenge to France, there’d be a good case for wanting them returned to England today. — Armand D'Angour (@ArmandDAngour) July 11, 2025

6.

Your national culture is fish and chips — not the Parthenon Marbles. By calling them the "Elgin Marbles", you're naming them after the man who stole them and sawed off pieces of the Parthenon for himself. ️ Imagine cutting the Mona Lisa in half, moving it to Britain,… pic.twitter.com/K0fKVvbKT6 — Πρακτική Σκέψη (@praktikiskepsi) July 12, 2025

7.

Farage will defend are sovereign Elgin Marbles!

Wot do Greeks know about culture?

They're BRITISH, clue is in the name, made in Scotland!

Are saviour St George played his last game of marbles with 'em, before he was crucified.

He died for are Marbles! 1

There ARES! Keepsies! pic.twitter.com/anYQZmXvTH — Inevitable Frank (@BotFinderUK) July 12, 2025

8.

We’ll give Greece the Elgin Marbles — if they take Liz Truss too. Fair trade to never see the worst PM in British history again. — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) July 11, 2025

9.

“We asked 100 people what was the essence of British culture. You said: the Elgin Marbles.” pic.twitter.com/PHt2Bmtqzn — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) July 12, 2025

10.

Britain should be adult enough to allow these wonderful artefacts to be returned to their original home on permanent loan. Perhaps we can use the exhibition space to house the Bayeux Tapestry for a few years. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) July 12, 2025

11.

“What are you googling, Liz?”

“Elgin’s in Scotland – I knew I was right.” pic.twitter.com/n57KPBz6p8 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) July 12, 2025

12.

I am not sure that Liz understands that the Elgin Marbles are not part of "our national culture". They are part of Greece's culture. They just happen to be in our national museum. The fact she doesn't get the difference is … perhaps not that surprising. https://t.co/Svu5tsrCTh — Dr Iain Overton (@iainoverton) July 11, 2025

13.

Is Liz Truss the stupidest person ever to become Prime Minister? https://t.co/ZYpaLvx1io — Thomas Standfield (@TStandfield1789) July 12, 2025

14.

“The Elgin Marbles? Are they local?” pic.twitter.com/zsssCQ85UY — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) July 12, 2025

15.

In these times of declining living standards and worldwide conflict it’s good to see a politician that gets to the important concerns of the British public. — Colin MacDougall (@codamac) July 11, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

Stealing other people's shit is your national culture??? — Classical Studies Memes (@CSMFHT) July 13, 2025

