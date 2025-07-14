Politics Liz Truss

‘Britain should keep the Elgin Marbles’ – Liz Truss gets hilariously dragged for claiming the Greek artefacts represent British culture

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 14th, 2025

The row continues over who owns the collection of sculptures taken from the Acropolis in Athens and known as the Parthenon Marbles by Greece, but as the Elgin Marbles in the UK.

Is it Greece – the country where they were created and were in place for over two thousand years – or is it the UK – the country that bought them from the occupying Ottomon Empire in the 19th century? It’s a real poser.

Rumours that the government is in talks to return the artefacts has the usual suspects up in arms, with queen of the mortgage ruiners, Liz Truss, voicing their objections.

Britain should keep the Elgin Marbles. Those trying to undermine our national culture should be taken on, not appeased.

We’d have thought someone who has been vehemently anti-immigration might want these foreign pieces sent back where they came from – coming over here, taking up space that could be used by a Henry Moore or a Damien Hirst – but no.

People had the only reasonable reaction to her witterings …scorn.

We’ll just leave this here.

Image Wikimedia Commons