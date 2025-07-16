25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day to all who celebrate, and welcome to our weekly round-up of our favourite funny stuff from the increasingly Twitter-like space that is Bluesky.

If you see something you like, show it some love. If you see something you don’t like, keep it to yourself. Nobody needs that sort of negativity in their lives.

Let’s dive in.

1.

How to eat chicken wings when there's a cat in the house:

1) Secure the perimeter

2) Barricade all doors and windows

3) Activate security protocols

4) Never mind she got them — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 12:22 PM

2.

I know the people on stage get all the credit, but let’s hear it for those unsung festival heroes: the sound techs, the bar staff, the cleaners, and most importantly the people who shut the fuck up and do not talk to me while the band is playing. — Girl on the Net (@girlonthenet.bsky.social) July 13, 2025 at 4:33 PM

3.

On my kitten hunt again & found ones who are billed: ‘ONE OF THE GREAT RUSSIAN BLOODLINES OF THE GOLDEN SHADED.’ Calm down George RR I’m looking for a hairy fool to poo in a tray not rule the seven kingdoms of Westeros — Mhairi McFarlane (@mhairim.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 2:47 PM

4.

COP: you ran a red light ME: how could i be running when i’m sitting in my car COP: you- i- i dont- *mouthing to partner* what do i do — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) July 15, 2025 at 5:17 PM

5.

Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Every British person on the internet is complaining about you — Eddie Robson (@eddierobson.bsky.social) July 13, 2025 at 2:58 PM

6.

7.

I’m sorry but anyone complaining that Superman is “woke” now is a fake Superman fan who clearly didn’t stick around for the post-credits scene where Superman says a bunch of slurs — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) July 13, 2025 at 1:31 PM

8.

the emmys are very good at making you think there are only like eight tv shows — andy™ (@andylevy.net) July 15, 2025 at 5:16 PM

9.

Then they came for the sarcastic people and I was like oh great that's exactly what we need right now well done to all concerned. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) July 13, 2025 at 9:59 AM

10.

My gravestone (7 yrs old): "His whole life was ahead of him. He might have become a violin maestro, world-class athlete, leader, or invent something that benefits mankind"

My gravestone (54 yrs old): "He taught himself to pick up light objects with his toes because he couldn't be arsed bending down" — Richard Littler (@richardlittler.bsky.social) July 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM

11.

The ‘Salt Path’ couple have ruined my chances of ever getting my heart-rending true story published about me walking all the way to Morrisons to secure a Meal Deal in the face of a sore throat. — Matt Owen (@mjowen174.bsky.social) July 13, 2025 at 12:04 PM

12.